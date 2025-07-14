2025 Aloha 'Ike Fundraising Dinner

Hosted by
Credited as the Presenting Sponsor in all advertisements.
Credited as the Presenting Sponsor from main stage during the event.
Logo displayed on event materials.
Premiere table placement (8 seats + keynote speaker and guest).
Full page ad on back cover of program
Premium wine at table (white & red).
Admission for all 8 guests to the special pre-reception.
Credited as Platinum Sponsor in all advertisements .
Credited as Platinum Sponsor from main stage during the event.
Signature table placement (8 seats + key elected official and guest).
Half page ad in program.
Premium wine at table (white & red).
Admission for 2 guests to the special pre-reception.
Credited as Gold Sponsor in all advertisements .
Credited as Gold Sponsor from main stage during the event.
Special table placement (8 seats).
Wine at table (white & red).
Credited as Silver Sponsor in all advertisements.
Reserved table (8 seats).
Wine at table (white & red).
Single ticket to the event.
Help pay for the dinner ticket for a student who is volunteering at our event!
