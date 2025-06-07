Briar Jumper Football Boosters Inc

Briar Jumper Football Boosters Inc

2025 Alton Blakley Gridiron Bowl Sponsor

Bowl Game Sponsor
$1,000
- Business logo printed on bowl t-shirts, 4x4 season banner, tickets to bowl game and hospitality tent, PA shoutouts at every Meece & varsity home game, 1/2 page ad in SYFL season program, recognition in program newsletter & logo printed on season schedule posters

