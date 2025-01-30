Leadership Lake County Alumni Dues

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until March 2, 2027
Annual dues including a $25 donation to the Junior Scholarship Fund, post-secondary scholarships available to graduates of Leadership Lake County's Junior Leadership Program
Valid until March 2, 2027
Alumni dues for Signature graduates
Valid until March 2, 2027
Annual dues including a $10 donation to the Junior Scholarship Fund, post-secondary scholarships available to graduates of Leadership Lake County's Junior Leadership Program
Valid until March 2, 2027
Alumni dues for Community Builders graduates
Valid until March 2, 2027
Alumni dues for Signature graduates who are retired
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!