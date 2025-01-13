Ambleside School of Hernando, Inc.
eventClosed
2025 Ambleside Wild Game Dinner
427 E Commerce St
Hernando, MS 38632, USA
addExtraDonation
$
INAUGURAL AMBLESIDE WILD GAME DINNER
$150
February 3, 2025 6:00PM The Parish Oyster Bar & Restaurant 427 E Commerce St., Hernando, MS 38632
February 3, 2025 6:00PM The Parish Oyster Bar & Restaurant 427 E Commerce St., Hernando, MS 38632
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
WAITLIST
free
If all of our tickets are sold out and you would like to be added to our waitlist in case of a cancellation, please choose this ticket type.
If all of our tickets are sold out and you would like to be added to our waitlist in case of a cancellation, please choose this ticket type.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout