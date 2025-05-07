WCHS Alumni Association

Hosted by

WCHS Alumni Association

About this event

2025 Annual Alumni Banquet

117 E Walnut St

Watseka, IL 60970, USA

Roast Beef Entree - Dinner and Admission to Game
$35

This ticket grants admission to the Friday night football game and Saturday's dinner at Silo Pub.

Pork Loin Entree - Dinner and Admission to Game
$35

This ticket grants admission to the Friday night football game and Saturday's dinner at Silo Pub.

WCHS Alumni T Shirt - Size S
$20

WCHS Alumni T Shirt

WCHS Alumni T Shirt - Size M
$20

WCHS Alumni T Shirt

WCHS Alumni T Shirt - Size L
$20

WCHS Alumni T Shirt

WCHS Alumni T Shirt - Size XL
$20

WCHS Alumni T Shirt

WCHS Alumni T Shirt - Size 2X
$25

WCHS Alumni T Shirt

Membership Rate - Single Person
$100

Lifetime Membership Rate to join the WCHS Alumni Association

Membership Rate - Couple
$150

Lifetime Membership Rate to join the WCHS Alumni Association

Membership Rate - Senior (70+)
$25

Lifetime Membership Rate to join the WCHS Alumni Association

Add a donation for WCHS Alumni Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!