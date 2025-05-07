2025 Annual Alumni Banquet

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Watseka, IL 60970, USA
This ticket grants admission to the Friday night football game and Saturday's dinner at Silo Pub.
This ticket grants admission to the Friday night football game and Saturday's dinner at Silo Pub.
WCHS Alumni T Shirt
WCHS Alumni T Shirt
WCHS Alumni T Shirt
WCHS Alumni T Shirt
WCHS Alumni T Shirt
Lifetime Membership Rate to join the WCHS Alumni Association
Lifetime Membership Rate to join the WCHS Alumni Association
Lifetime Membership Rate to join the WCHS Alumni Association
$
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