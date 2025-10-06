2025 Annual Appeal

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X-ray for a patient without insurance to help detect illness or injury.
At-home blood pressure cuff for a patient without insurance so they can monitor their blood pressure in between visits.
Teeth cleaning for a patient without insurance to maintain good oral health.
Annual physical for a patient without insurance to help patients get and stay healthy.
Eye exam and glasses for a patient in our McKinney Healthcare for the Homeless program.
Medication for chronic condition for a patient in our McKinney Healthcare for the Homeless program.
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