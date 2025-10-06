Southwest Community Health Center Inc.

Hosted by

Southwest Community Health Center Inc.

About this event

2025 Annual Appeal

X-ray For a Patient
$25

X-ray for a patient without insurance to help detect illness or injury.

Blood Pressure Cuff
$50

At-home blood pressure cuff for a patient without insurance so they can monitor their blood pressure in between visits.

Teeth Cleaning
$100

Teeth cleaning for a patient without insurance to maintain good oral health.

Annual Physical
$250

Annual physical for a patient without insurance to help patients get and stay healthy.

Eye Exam
$500

Eye exam and glasses for a patient in our McKinney Healthcare for the Homeless program.

Chronic Condition Medication
$1,000

Medication for chronic condition for a patient in our McKinney Healthcare for the Homeless program.

Add a donation for Southwest Community Health Center Inc.

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