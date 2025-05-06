2025 Annual Awards Banquet

Includes dinner, dessert, non-alcoholic drinks, cash bar and admission to the Marshall Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet. Join us as we celebrate community progress and recognize outstanding businesses, leaders, and volunteers who make Marshall thrive.
Celebrate Together Ticket
$50
Includes two admissions to the 2025 Chamber Awards Banquet. Save $10 when you bring a guest and share the celebration! Ticket include: dinner, dessert, non-alcoholic drinks, cash bar and admission to the Marshall Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet.
Community Member Dinner Ticket Only
$40
Includes dinner, dessert, non-alcoholic drinks, cash bar and admission to the Marshall Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet. Open to all who want to celebrate Marshall’s businesses and community success—no Chamber membership required.
Individual Chamber Membership & Dinner Ticket
$75
Includes one annual Community Member Chamber Membership and one ticket to the Annual Banquet. Support the mission of the Chamber, stay connected, and enjoy dinner and a night of celebration and recognition.
