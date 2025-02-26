be; community fundraiser | with Melissa Ferrick

For all information regarding event, click "more details" above.
* LIMIT OF 8 TICKETS PER PURCHASER.
Reserved table seating, right up front for the show, a complimentary swag bag full of goodies, and a night to remember! Snag yours before they’re gone!
* LIMIT OF 4 TICKETS PER PURCHASER!
Stick around after the fundraiser for an exclusive fireside hangout with Melissa Ferrick in attendance. This limited add-on includes access to a private outdoor fire pit area once the main event concludes. The bar stays open, the crowd thins, and the good vibes roll.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!