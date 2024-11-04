2025 Tibet House US Annual Benefit Concert & Gala

Includes 1 prime seat to the concert and party. Approx. $250 tax-deductible.(Please note that there is no member-discount to this ticket).
Benefit Committee (2 tickets)
$900
Includes 2 prime seats for concert and party. Approx. $500 tax-deductible.(Please note that there is no member-discount to this ticket).
Co-Sponsor (5 tickets)
$3,500
Includes 5 prime seats for the concert and party plus a Dzi Collection bronze Tibetan Chakra Singing Bowl that creates a soothing, grounding sound. Approx. $2,224 tax-deductible.(Please note that there is no member-discount to this ticket).
Co-Chair (10 tickets)
$5,000
Includes 10 prime seats for the concert and party plus a limited edition 2025 Tibet House US 38th Annual Benefit t-shirt & sweatshirt. Approx. $2,470.90 tax-deductible. (Please note that there is no member-discount to this ticket).
Sponsor (10 tickets)
$7,000
Includes 10 prime seats for the concert and party plus a semi precious stone mala and Dzi Collection bronze Tibetan Chakra Singing Bowl that creates a soothing, grounding sound. Approx. $4,467.97 tax-deductible.(Please note that there is no member-discount to this ticket).
Guardian (10 tickets)
$13,000
Includes 10 prime seats for the concert and party plus a THUS Meditation Kit which includes items to enhance and support your meditative experience as well as a guided Jewel Tree Guided Meditation with Robert Thurman. Approx. $10,398.72 tax deductible. (Please note that there is no member-discount to this ticket).
Angel (10 tickets)
$21,000
Includes 10 prime seats for the concert and party and includes 4 guests attending part of the dress rehearsal at Carnegie Hall on March 2. Approx. $18,520 tax deductible. (Please note that there is no member-discount to this ticket).
