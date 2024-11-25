2025 Event Sponsorship

As a Gold Sponsor for the Days of Caring Event, you play a crucial role in providing essential supplies for the event. In return for your generous support, you will enjoy prominent social media promotion, recognition on our website, mentions in e-communications, visibility on posters, podium acknowledgment by the Executive Director, inclusion in our press releases, and features in our newsletter. Join us in making a significant impact!
As a Gold Sponsor for the Days of Caring Event, you play a crucial role in providing essential supplies for the event. In return for your generous support, you will enjoy prominent social media promotion, recognition on our website, mentions in e-communications, visibility on posters, podium acknowledgment by the Executive Director, inclusion in our press releases, and features in our newsletter. Join us in making a significant impact!
T-Shirt Sponsor
$750
As a T-shirt sponsor for the Days of Caring Event, your support is essential in providing volunteers with branded T-shirts that foster a sense of unity and pride. In recognition of your generous contribution, you will receive valuable benefits, including social media promotion, visibility on posters, podium recognition by the Executive Director, inclusion in a press release, acknowledgment in our newsletter, and your logo prominently featured on the event T-shirts. Partner with us to make a lasting impact!
As a T-shirt sponsor for the Days of Caring Event, your support is essential in providing volunteers with branded T-shirts that foster a sense of unity and pride. In recognition of your generous contribution, you will receive valuable benefits, including social media promotion, visibility on posters, podium recognition by the Executive Director, inclusion in a press release, acknowledgment in our newsletter, and your logo prominently featured on the event T-shirts. Partner with us to make a lasting impact!
Silver Sponsor
$300
As a valued Silver Sponsor for the Days of Caring Event, you are essential in helping us provide vital supplies for this impactful occasion. In recognition of your generous support, you will receive significant exposure through our social media channels, mentions in our e-communications, shout-outs from the Executive Director during the event, inclusion in press releases, and prominent acknowledgment in our newsletter. Your partnership makes a real difference in our community!
As a valued Silver Sponsor for the Days of Caring Event, you are essential in helping us provide vital supplies for this impactful occasion. In recognition of your generous support, you will receive significant exposure through our social media channels, mentions in our e-communications, shout-outs from the Executive Director during the event, inclusion in press releases, and prominent acknowledgment in our newsletter. Your partnership makes a real difference in our community!
Bronze Sponsor
$250
As a valued Bronze Sponsor of the Days of Caring event, your contributions are critical to supplying essential resources for this meaningful occasion. We want to spotlight your generosity by featuring you in a special shout-out from our Executive Director during the event. Additionally, you'll receive recognition in our press releases and be highlighted in our newsletter, ensuring that your commitment to our cause is celebrated widely. Thank you for making a difference!
As a valued Bronze Sponsor of the Days of Caring event, your contributions are critical to supplying essential resources for this meaningful occasion. We want to spotlight your generosity by featuring you in a special shout-out from our Executive Director during the event. Additionally, you'll receive recognition in our press releases and be highlighted in our newsletter, ensuring that your commitment to our cause is celebrated widely. Thank you for making a difference!
Presenting Sponsor
$1,000
Become a Power of the Purse Presenting Sponsor and elevate your brand while making a difference! This exclusive package offers outstanding benefits, including prominent event signage, 16 raffle tickets to engage your audience, and a robust social media promotion to amplify your reach. Enjoy recognition on our website, highlights in e-communications, and eye-catching inclusion in posters. You’ll also gain a listing in the program, receive podium recognition by our Executive Director, and be featured in a press release. Additionally, your brand will be acknowledged in our newsletter, and you'll benefit from a table sponsorship with 8 entry tickets to the event. Join us in creating impact!
Become a Power of the Purse Presenting Sponsor and elevate your brand while making a difference! This exclusive package offers outstanding benefits, including prominent event signage, 16 raffle tickets to engage your audience, and a robust social media promotion to amplify your reach. Enjoy recognition on our website, highlights in e-communications, and eye-catching inclusion in posters. You’ll also gain a listing in the program, receive podium recognition by our Executive Director, and be featured in a press release. Additionally, your brand will be acknowledged in our newsletter, and you'll benefit from a table sponsorship with 8 entry tickets to the event. Join us in creating impact!
Table Sponsor
$500
Become a Power of the Purse Table Sponsor and enjoy an incredible array of benefits! This package includes four raffle tickets, a reserved table for eight at our prestigious event, and extensive social media promotion to enhance your visibility. You'll also receive promotional posters, inclusion in the event program, and podium recognition by the Executive Director. Plus, you’ll be featured in our press release and receive eight exclusive tickets to attend either lunch or dinner. Don't miss this opportunity to make a meaningful impact while enjoying unparalleled recognition!
Become a Power of the Purse Table Sponsor and enjoy an incredible array of benefits! This package includes four raffle tickets, a reserved table for eight at our prestigious event, and extensive social media promotion to enhance your visibility. You'll also receive promotional posters, inclusion in the event program, and podium recognition by the Executive Director. Plus, you’ll be featured in our press release and receive eight exclusive tickets to attend either lunch or dinner. Don't miss this opportunity to make a meaningful impact while enjoying unparalleled recognition!
Supporting Sponsor
$250
Become a Power of the Purse Supporting Sponsor and enjoy four exclusive entry tickets to lunch or dinner. Benefit from enhanced social media promotion, receive recognition on the podium by the Executive Director, be featured in the press release, and get four raffle tickets. Join us in making a difference!
Become a Power of the Purse Supporting Sponsor and enjoy four exclusive entry tickets to lunch or dinner. Benefit from enhanced social media promotion, receive recognition on the podium by the Executive Director, be featured in the press release, and get four raffle tickets. Join us in making a difference!
Purse Sponsor
$200
The Committee will take care of selecting your purse and its contents. Please specify if your purse will be at a lunch or dinner event. By participating, you’ll gain recognition in the event program and during the event, highlighting your support and involvement.
The Committee will take care of selecting your purse and its contents. Please specify if your purse will be at a lunch or dinner event. By participating, you’ll gain recognition in the event program and during the event, highlighting your support and involvement.
Add a donation for Steuben County United Way Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!