2025 Event Sponsorship

Become a Power of the Purse Presenting Sponsor and elevate your brand while making a difference! This exclusive package offers outstanding benefits, including prominent event signage, 16 raffle tickets to engage your audience, and a robust social media promotion to amplify your reach. Enjoy recognition on our website, highlights in e-communications, and eye-catching inclusion in posters. You’ll also gain a listing in the program, receive podium recognition by our Executive Director, and be featured in a press release. Additionally, your brand will be acknowledged in our newsletter, and you'll benefit from a table sponsorship with 8 entry tickets to the event. Join us in creating impact!

Become a Power of the Purse Presenting Sponsor and elevate your brand while making a difference! This exclusive package offers outstanding benefits, including prominent event signage, 16 raffle tickets to engage your audience, and a robust social media promotion to amplify your reach. Enjoy recognition on our website, highlights in e-communications, and eye-catching inclusion in posters. You’ll also gain a listing in the program, receive podium recognition by our Executive Director, and be featured in a press release. Additionally, your brand will be acknowledged in our newsletter, and you'll benefit from a table sponsorship with 8 entry tickets to the event. Join us in creating impact!

More details...