2025 Annual Chamber Gala - Senior Prom Silent Auction

Enjoy the perfect mix of relaxation and fun with this game night-themed getaway, generously donated by Holiday Inn Express & Suites – Brighton!

This package includes:

• One (1) night stay at Holiday Inn Express & Suites – Brighton

• A curated game night basket filled with snacks, candy, and games

• Everything you need for a cozy, competitive, memory-making night

Whether you’re planning a family night, couples getaway, or a fun staycation with friends, this package delivers comfort, entertainment, and delicious treats all in one.

Turn your night away into a night to remember!