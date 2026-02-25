2025 Annual Chamber Gala - Senior Prom Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Enjoy the perfect mix of relaxation and fun with this game night-themed getaway, generously donated by Holiday Inn Express & Suites – Brighton!
This package includes:
• One (1) night stay at Holiday Inn Express & Suites – Brighton
• A curated game night basket filled with snacks, candy, and games
• Everything you need for a cozy, competitive, memory-making night
Whether you’re planning a family night, couples getaway, or a fun staycation with friends, this package delivers comfort, entertainment, and delicious treats all in one.
Turn your night away into a night to remember!
Starting bid
Elevate your next night out with this curated spirits experience donated by Wolf + Honey!
This package includes:
• One bottle of bourbon
• One bottle of vodka
• Two rocks glasses for the perfect pour
• Six (6) tasting room tour tickets to Mile High Spirits
• $50 gift card to Wolf & Honey
Whether you’re hosting friends, planning a tasting night, or enjoying a lively group outing, this package blends handcrafted spirits, exclusive experiences, and elevated style.
Winner must email Adam at the address listed in the basket to redeem the tasting room tour tickets.
Cheers to great company and even better cocktails!
Starting bid
Elevate your wardrobe with this locally curated boutique bundle!
This stylish package includes:
• A custom burned hat from Wishful Bliss Boutique
• $25 gift card to My Local Boutique
• $10 gift card to Wolf + Honey
Perfect for anyone who loves unique accessories, boutique shopping, and supporting local businesses. Whether you’re refreshing your look or gifting it to someone special, this package brings personality and style together in one chic collection.
Starting bid
Power up your essentials and unwind in style with this versatile bundle, generously donated by United Power!
This package includes:
• United Power branded cooler
• Two United Power coffee mugs
• $75 Amazon gift card
• Bag of coffee
• Bottle of wine
Whether you're stocking up online, enjoying your morning brew, or relaxing with a glass of wine, this package covers it all. Practical, cozy, and ready for whatever your week brings.
Starting bid
Unwind in style with this elevated stay-and-sip experience, generously donated by Comfort Inn & Suites – Brighton!
This indulgent package includes:
• One (1) night stay at Comfort Inn & Suites – Brighton
• One bottle of Angel’s Envy
• One bottle of Bulleit Whiskey
• A decanter and glasses for the perfect pour
• Assorted snacks to complete the evening
Whether you're planning a romantic getaway, a celebratory night, or a well-earned escape, this package delivers comfort, premium spirits, and a touch of sophistication.
Relax. Pour. Repeat.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to the perfect night in with this cozy indulgence package, generously donated by FNBO!
This delightful basket includes:
• Two bottles of wine
• Wine glasses
• Assorted chocolates
• $30 gift card redeemable at a variety of locations
Whether you're planning a relaxing evening at home, a thoughtful gift, or a sweet date night, this package brings together wine, treats, and a little extra spending power.
Pour, indulge, and enjoy.
Starting bid
Experience something you truly can’t buy anywhere else.
Brighton Fire Rescue District is generously donating a one-of-a-kind VIP experience: a personal ride-along with Fire Chief Garrison in a real Brighton Fire Rescue fire truck.
The winner will receive:
• Pick-up from their home (must be within Brighton city limits)
• A ride in a Brighton Fire Rescue fire truck
• Transportation to school or work in true first-responder style
• Drop-off by the Chief himself
Yes… in an actual fire truck.
The winner may bring up to two additional guests (siblings, parents, or friends) to ride along — all passengers must be picked up and dropped off from the same Brighton location.
This is more than a ride — it’s a memory-maker, a bucket-list moment, and an unforgettable Brighton experience.
Perfect for:
• A student who dreams of being a firefighter
• A community supporter
• Someone who wants a truly unforgettable entrance
To schedule the ride, the winner must contact:
LaRae Szafraniec
📧 [email protected]
📞 303-654-8011
Generously donated by Brighton Fire Rescue District, proudly serving our community since 1888.
Starting bid
Get ready for sunshine, lake days, and effortless summer vibes with this fully stocked beach-ready bundle, generously donated by Dancer’s Edge!
This package includes everything you need for the perfect summer outing:
• Bogg beach bag
• Two Hydroflasks
• Two bottles of sunscreen
• Two beach towels
• Two towel clips
• Bento box
• Cutting board
• One bottle of wine
Whether you're headed to the beach, the lake, a pool day, or a picnic in the park, this stylish and practical set has you covered.
Pack it. Sip it. Soak it up.
Starting bid
Indulge in a refined evening with this elevated spirits collection generously donated by Primerica Financial Services.
This premium package includes:
• One bottle of The Balvenie 12-Year Aged Scotch Whiskey
• Craft beers
• Two glasses
Perfect for:
• Scotch enthusiasts
• Entertaining guests
• Celebrating a special occasion
• Elevating your home bar
Smooth, sophisticated, and ready to pour — this bundle brings craftsmanship and character together in one exceptional experience.
Starting bid
Own a piece of country music history.
Generously donated by the Adams County Fair, this collectible guitar has been personally signed by rising country music star Callista Clark.
Callista Clark is a six-time Billboard country charting artist, with over 18 million streams, and recognized as one of CMT’s most promising new artists. Her debut EP Real to Me reached the Top 20 on Billboard’s Country Chart, and she has performed at both the Grand Ole Opry and the Ryman Auditorium.
Whether you're a dedicated country music fan, a memorabilia collector, or looking for a standout display piece, this signed guitar is a one-of-a-kind keepsake.
Perfect for:
• Country music fans
• Concert lovers
• Collectors
• A unique home or office display.
Guitar Stand NOT Included!
Starting bid
Fire up the grill and elevate your backyard BBQ game with this sizzling package generously donated by Colorado Credit Union!
This grill-ready basket includes:
• BBQ sauce
• Seasoning
• Grilling utensils
• Apron
• Towel
• Meat thermometer
• Cutting board
Whether you're hosting a summer cookout, perfecting your burger technique, or showing off your smoke skills, this bundle has everything you need to grill like a pro.
Get ready to season, sizzle, and serve.
Starting bid
Get ready for high-speed thrills and full-throttle fun!
Enjoy four (4) tickets to the Adams County Fair Demolition Derby on Friday, July 31st, 2026, during the largest county fair in Colorado.
Experience the roar of engines, flying dirt, and metal-crunching action as drivers battle it out in one of the Fair’s most popular and adrenaline-packed events.
Perfect for:
• A family night out
• A group of friends
• Fair lovers
• Anyone who enjoys loud, fast, unforgettable entertainment
Grab your crew and get ready for a night of crash-and-smash excitement at the Adams County Fair!
Starting bid
Turn one night into three unforgettable experiences!
This exciting entertainment bundle includes:
🎸 Two (2) tickets to “Crazy Train”
An electrifying tribute concert at The Armory Performing Arts Center on May 23, 2026.
🪓 One (1) free hour of axe throwing for two (2) people
Enjoy a high-energy outing at Lizzie’s Axe Throwing.
🎭 Two (2) tickets to Platte Valley Theatre Arts’ production of Sweeney Todd
October 2026 at The Armory Performing Arts Center.
Music. Adrenaline. Live theatre.
This package delivers the ultimate trio of entertainment.
Starting bid
Get ready for a night of luxury, energy, and superstar-level entertainment.
This exclusive VIP package includes:
🎤 Two (2) Suite-Level Tickets to see Cardi B
📅 March 9, 2026
📍 Ball Arena
✨ 1 Parking Pass Included
✨ Light snacks & drinks provided in the suite
✨ 16+ Only Show
Enjoy the concert from the comfort of a private suite — elevated views, premium experience, and unforgettable vibes.
This is not just a concert.
This is the VIP way to see Cardi B live.
💰 Package Valued at Over $600
Generously donated by Canvas Credit Union.
Starting bid
Get ready for bold flavors and big appetite energy with this delicious package generously donated by Wing Shack!
This bundle includes:
• $100 Wing Shack gift card
• Wing Shack glass
• Two (2) $5 off coupon cards
Perfect for:
• Game nights
• Family dinners
• Hosting friends
• A wing lover who takes their sauce seriously
Turn up the heat and wing it in style!
Starting bid
Stay warm, stylish, and caffeinated with this cozy Colorado-inspired bundle generously donated by Cox Ranch Originals.
This curated package includes:
• Colorado embroidered women’s jacket (Size Large)
• $30 Starbucks gift card
• Bag of coffee
• Coffee mug
Perfect for:
• Crisp Colorado mornings
• A thoughtful gift
• Anyone who loves local style and a great cup of coffee
Comfort, caffeine, and Colorado pride — all in one package.
Starting bid
Three unforgettable nights. One winning bid.
This entertainment bundle includes:
🎤 Two (2) tickets to “Gone Too Soon” – A Michael Jackson Tribute Concert
April 10, 2026 at The Armory Performing Arts Center.
🪓 One (1) free hour of axe throwing for two (2) people
Bring a friend and enjoy a fun, high-energy outing at Lizzie’s Axe Throwing.
🎭 Two (2) tickets to Platte Valley Theatre Arts’ production of Much Ado About Nothing
May 2026 at The Armory Performing Arts Center.
AND a Michael Jackson Vinyl Record!
From pop icon tribute to Shakespearean comedy — this package delivers entertainment with range.
Starting bid
Reconnect, recharge, and reset with this wellness-focused package generously donated by Vibin Yoga.
This self-care bundle includes:
• One (1) month of unlimited yoga classes
• Yoga mat
• Yoga bag
• Mat cleaner
Whether you're new to yoga or a seasoned yogi, this package gives you everything you need to strengthen your body, calm your mind, and find your flow.
Invest in your wellness — you deserve it.
Starting bid
Bring the flavors of Italy home with this deliciously curated bundle generously donated by Olive Garden.
This mouthwatering package includes:
• $100 Olive Garden gift card
• Two bottles of wine
• Olive Garden’s signature dressing
• Ceramic breadsticks
• Cheese grater
Perfect for:
• A cozy date night
• A family dinner out
• Hosting an Italian-themed evening at home
From breadsticks to bottles, this package delivers the full Olive Garden experience.
Buon appetito!
Starting bid
Unwind in comfort with this cozy indulgence package generously donated by The Haven Team.
This warm-and-sip bundle includes:
• Cooler bag
• Bottle of whiskey
• Gourmet caramels
• Soft blanket
Perfect for:
• A chilly evening on the patio
• A weekend getaway
• Gifting to a whiskey lover
• Creating your own cozy night in
Pour a glass, grab a blanket, and settle in.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a well-deserved night of relaxation with this cozy spa-inspired bundle, generously donated by Johna Garrison.
This self-care package includes:
• Plush robe
• Slippers
• Bottle of wine
• Eye masks
• Face roller
• Candle
Everything you need to unwind, recharge, and create your own at-home spa experience.
Light the candle. Pour a glass. Relax.
Starting bid
Give your vehicle the refresh it deserves with this professional interior-only detailing package generously donated by Someday Shine Auto Detailing.
This package includes a full interior detail designed to restore, clean, and refresh your vehicle’s interior, leaving it looking and feeling like new.
Perfect for:
• Busy parents
• Daily commuters
• Anyone who lives in their car
• A gift for someone who loves a clean ride
From carpets to console, this service will bring the shine back inside your vehicle.
Starting bid
Get ready for a night of luxury, energy, and superstar-level entertainment.
This exclusive VIP package includes:
🎤 Two (2) Suite-Level Tickets to see Cardi B
📅 March 9, 2026
📍 Ball Arena
✨ 1 Parking Pass Included
✨ Light snacks & drinks provided in the suite
✨ 16+ Only Show
Enjoy the concert from the comfort of a private suite — elevated views, premium experience, and unforgettable vibes.
This is not just a concert.
This is the VIP way to see Cardi B live.
💰 Package Valued at Over $600
Generously donated by Canvas Credit Union.
Starting bid
Grab your crew and hit the greens with this fantastic golf experience generously donated by Coyote Creek Golf Course.
This package includes:
• A foursome of golf
• Cart included
Enjoy a full round at one of the area’s premier courses — perfect for a friends outing, client appreciation day, or weekend escape.
Whether you're competitive or just out for the scenery, this package delivers a day on the course you won’t forget.
Starting bid
Get an exclusive look behind the badge with this one-of-a-kind package generously donated by the Brighton Police Department.
This special bundle includes:
🚓 V.I.P. Ride-Along Experience
🏅 Chief’s Challenge Coin
🥃 Brighton PD Glass
👕 Brighton PD T-Shirt
🧸 BPD Bear
The ride-along experience gives the winner a firsthand look at what it’s like to serve and protect our community. (Full ride-along details and instructions are included on the certificate inside the basket.)
Whether you're a law enforcement supporter, collector of challenge coins, or someone who wants a unique community experience, this package delivers something truly special.
Starting bid
Bring on the sunshine and summer vibes with this playful sipping bundle!
This fun-filled package includes:
• Margarita mix
• Summer-themed stemless wine glasses
• Decorative ice cube tray
• Pouches to create your own adult “Capri-Suns”
Perfect for:
• Pool days
• Patio nights
• Girls’ nights
• Summer BBQs
Shake it, pour it, sip it — and let summer begin.
Starting bid
Refresh, replenish, and treat yourself with this beauty-focused bundle generously donated by Silk & Co.
This stylish package includes:
• Makeup bag
• Skincare package valued at $118
• $50 gift certificate to Silk & Co.
Whether you're elevating your self-care routine or gifting someone special, this bundle delivers radiant results and boutique-level indulgence.
Glow confidently — inside and out.
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