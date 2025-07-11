Albany-Thomasville District

Albany-Thomasville District

About this event

2025 Annual Conference Registration - Pay the Elder

ATD LAY DELEGATE/ALTERNATE (in-person)
$125

If you have prepaid your registration to your Presiding Elder, please enter Promo Code: JointConference25. This will be verified during the check in process by the Joint Board of Finance.

ATD CLERGY DELEGATE/ALTERNATE (in-person)
$125

YOUTH SGR (AGES12-17)
$25

CHILDREN SGR (AGES UP TO 11)
Free

VISITOR SGR REGISTRATION (in-person)
$125

