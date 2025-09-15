2025 Annual Conference Sponsorship

Sponsorship-Luncheon
$4,000

Information table outside of reception • 15-minute verbal presentation during luncheon • 2 guest entries to the luncheon • Recognition at Opening and Closing Sessions

Sponsorship-Student Reception
$2,000

Information table outside of reception • 5-minute verbal presentation during reception • 2 guest entries to the reception only • Company Recognition at Opening Session

Sponsorship-Lanyard
$650

One skirted, 6-foot table in the Exhibit Area • Company Recognition at Opening and Closing Session • Company Recognition at Welcoming Ceremony • (2) Registration badges, including all meals and session access

Sponsor-Diamond
$750

Company Recognition at Opening Session on November 6th and Closing Session on November 7th

(2) Registration badges, including all meals and session access

Sponsorship-Platinum
$550

Company Recognition at Opening and Closing Session on November 7th Company Recognition at Welcoming Ceremony

(2) Registration badges, including all meals and session access

Sponsorship-Gold
$350

Company Recognition at Closing Session on November 7th (1) Registration badge, including all meals and session access

Sponsorship-Silver
$250

Company Recognition at Closing Session on November 7th (1) Registration badge, including all meals and session access

Sponsorship-Bronze
$200

One skirted, 6-foot table in the Exhibit Area • Company Recognition at Closing Session • Registration badge, including all meals and session access

Diamond Exhibitor
$750

One skirted, 6-foot table in the Exhibit Area

1 hour presentation (45-minute educational presentation with 15 Q&A)

Company Recognition at Opening Session on November 6th and Closing Session on November 7th

(2) Registration badges, including all meals and session access

Platinum Exhibitor
$550

One skirted, 6-foot table in the Exhibit Area

Company Recognition at Opening and Closing Session on November 7th Company Recognition at Welcoming Ceremony

(2) Registration badges, including all meals and session access

Gold Exhibitor
$350

One skirted, 6-foot table in the Exhibit Area

Company Recognition at Closing Session on November 7th (1) Registration badge, including all meals and session access

Silver Exhibitor
$250

One skirted, 6-foot table in the Exhibit Area

Company Recognition at Closing Session on November 7th (1) Registration badge, including all meals and session access

Bronze Exhibitor
$200

One skirted, 6-foot table in the Exhibit Area 

(1) Registration badge, including all meals and session access

Add a donation for North Carolina Chapter The Society Of Public Health Educators Inc

$

