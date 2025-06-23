AIA Chesapeake Bay

Hosted by

AIA Chesapeake Bay

About this event

2025 Annual Crab Feast - SPONSORS

1430 Whitehall Rd

Annapolis, MD 21409, USA

JUMBO Sponsor - SOLD!!
$1,750

An EXCLUSIVE sponsorship opportunity! **One Crab Feast ticket included** Benefits include YETI Cooler Giveaway, 3-minute speaking opportunity, company spotlight email, logo on all event promos, event page, and Derby Racetrack, verbal and visual recognition onsite, ability to display materials onsite, one crab in the derby, and 1 complimentary event ticket.

LARGE Sponsor
$1,200

**One Crab Feast ticket included** Benefits include company spotlight email, logo on event promos, event page, and Derby Racetrack, verbal and visual recognition onsite, ability to display materials onsite, and one crab in the derby.

BUSHEL Sponsor
$650

**Crab Feast Ticket not included** Benefits include logo on event promos and event page, verbal and visual recognition onsite, ability to display materials onsite, and one crab in the derby.

Additional Crab Derby Entries
$100

Sponsor a racing crab in the 2025 Crab Derby and see if your crustacean has what it takes to scuttle to victory! Bragging rights (and maybe a prize) are on the line. May the fastest crab win!

Eco-Friendly Sponsor - SOLD!
$900

This is an EXCLUSIVE sponsorship. **One Crab Feast ticket included** Benefits include company spotlight email, logo on event promos, event page, and Derby Racetrack, verbal and visual recognition onsite, ability to display materials onsite, and one crab in the derby.

Crab Mallet Sponsor - SOLD!!
$500

This is an EXCLUSIVE sponsorship. **Crab Feast Ticket not included** Benefits include logo on event promos and event page, verbal and visual recognition onsite, ability to display materials onsite, and one crab in the derby.

Loewen Windows - Addl. Payment
$150
American Cedar & Millwork Mallets
$182.50

150 Logoed crab mallets

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