2025 Annual Crab Feast - SPONSORS

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An EXCLUSIVE sponsorship opportunity! **One Crab Feast ticket included** Benefits include YETI Cooler Giveaway, 3-minute speaking opportunity, company spotlight email, logo on all event promos, event page, and Derby Racetrack, verbal and visual recognition onsite, ability to display materials onsite, one crab in the derby, and 1 complimentary event ticket.
**One Crab Feast ticket included** Benefits include company spotlight email, logo on event promos, event page, and Derby Racetrack, verbal and visual recognition onsite, ability to display materials onsite, and one crab in the derby.
**Crab Feast Ticket not included** Benefits include logo on event promos and event page, verbal and visual recognition onsite, ability to display materials onsite, and one crab in the derby.
Sponsor a racing crab in the 2025 Crab Derby and see if your crustacean has what it takes to scuttle to victory! Bragging rights (and maybe a prize) are on the line. May the fastest crab win!
This is an EXCLUSIVE sponsorship. **One Crab Feast ticket included** Benefits include company spotlight email, logo on event promos, event page, and Derby Racetrack, verbal and visual recognition onsite, ability to display materials onsite, and one crab in the derby.
This is an EXCLUSIVE sponsorship. **Crab Feast Ticket not included** Benefits include logo on event promos and event page, verbal and visual recognition onsite, ability to display materials onsite, and one crab in the derby.
150 Logoed crab mallets
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