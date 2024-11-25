2025 Annual CUPA-HR Rocky Mountain Chapter Conference

The conference attendance ticket, purchased for June 11th to June 13th, includes access to Welcome reception. The second day includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Breakfast is included on the last day of the event.
Mount Elbert: Included Conference Registration
free
As a Mount Elbert sponsor you have two complimentary representative conference registrations.
Gannett Peak: Included Conference Registration
free
As a Gannett Peak sponsor you have one complimentary representative conference registrations.
Speaker Conference Registration
$200
Speaker select this ticket for the discounted conference registration.
