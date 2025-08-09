GREEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL PTO

GREEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL PTO

2025 Annual Designer Purse Bingo

9050 W Old Lincoln Way

Wooster, OH 44691, USA

General admission
$45

Adults Only!
Tickets are Non-Refundable

Each ticket includes Catered lunch, Dessert, 1 drink ticket (wine or non-alcoholic), charcuterie table for midway snack, 1 Bingo card and a door prize raffle ticket.

Doors open at 11:00AM
Lunch will be served at 11:30AM
Bingo Begins at 12:30 PM

You can purchase additional raffle tickets and bingo cards at event. 50/50 will also be available. Beverage bar will be available and will have a variety of drinks including wine, wine slushies, ciders, and non-alcoholic options.

Cash Only for Bingo Purchases, Cash / Card are both excepted for drink purchases through the winery

Reserve Full Table - 8 Guests
$350

