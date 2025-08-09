2025 Annual Designer Purse Bingo

Adults Only!

Tickets are Non-Refundable



Each reserved table seats 8 guest. Reserved Seating at front area of event.



Each ticket includes Catered lunch, Dessert, 1 drink ticket (wine or non-alcoholic), charcuterie table for midway snack, 1 Bingo card and a door prize raffle ticket.



Doors open at 11:00AM

Lunch will be served at 11:30AM

Bingo Begins at 12:30 PM



You can purchase additional raffle tickets and bingo cards at event. 50/50 will also be available. Beverage bar will be available and will have a variety of drinks including wine, wine slushies, ciders, and non-alcoholic options.



Cash Only for Bingo Purchases, Cash / Card are both excepted for drink purchases through the winery