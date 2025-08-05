Hosted by

Mission Crest Elementary Parent Club

About this event

2025 Annual Fall Festival

13065 Muscatel St

Hesperia, CA 92344

$5 Punch Pard
$5

$5 Punch Cards have 10 punches on them. All games, face painting, glitter tattoos, and the Haunted Maze requires the use of a Punch Card.

$10 Punch Card
$10

$10 Punch Cards have 22 punches on them. All games, face painting, glitter tattoos, and the Haunted Maze requires the use of a Punch Card.

$20 Punch Card
$20

$20 Punch Cards have 44 punches on them. All games, face painting, glitter tattoos, and the Haunted Maze requires the use of a Punch Card.

Add a donation for Mission Crest Elementary Parent Club

$

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