Casa Lucerito

Hosted by

Casa Lucerito

About this event

2025 Annual Fun Run Casa Lucerito

2100 Calle De Parian

Las Cruces, NM 88005, USA

General Admission
$45

Includes entry to 2025 Annual Fun Run and Gift Bag.

General Admission T-shirt Pack
$55

Includes entry to 2025 Annual Fun Run, Gift Bag, and T-shirt

Child Fun Run Ticket – FREE
Free

Kids 13 and under are invited to join the fun for free. Top finishers will receive exciting prizes! (No T-Shirt or Gift Bag)

Group Admission
$39

Group tickets are for 4 adults $39 each (14 years and older). Includes entry to 2025 Annual Fun Run and Gift Bag for each participant

Group Admission T-shirt Pack
$49

Group tickets are for 4 adults $49 each (14years and older). Includes entry to 2025 Annual Fun Run, Gift Bag and T-shirt for each participant

Dog Admission
$5

🐾Bring your furry friend along for the fun! Ticket purchase enters your pup into our Best Dog Costume Contest. Top three costumed canines will win exciting prizes.

Add a donation for Casa Lucerito

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!