2025 Annual Calaveras Cold Case Fundraiser Dinner

General Admission: One Person. IMPORTANT NOTE ON FEES: Zeffy adds a default donation to the Zeffy platform when purchasing a ticket. Select "OTHER AMOUNT" in the contribution dropdown and enter $0 to avoid this extra donation with your purchase.
Includes a table for 8, exceptional wine, and a special souvenir of the evening. IMPORTANT NOTE ON FEES: Zeffy adds a default donation to the Zeffy platform when purchasing a ticket. Select "OTHER AMOUNT" in the contribution dropdown and enter $0 to avoid this extra donation with your purchase.
Includes a table for 8, exceptional wine, a special souvenir of the evening, and complimentary raffle tickets. IMPORTANT NOTE ON FEES: Zeffy adds a default donation to the Zeffy platform when purchasing a ticket. Select "OTHER AMOUNT" in the contribution dropdown and enter $0 to avoid this extra donation with your purchase.
Includes a table for 8, exceptional wine, a special souvenir of the evening, complimentary raffle tickets, and a special edition CCTF Mug. IMPORTANT NOTE ON FEES: Zeffy adds a default donation to the Zeffy platform when purchasing a ticket. Select "OTHER AMOUNT" in the contribution dropdown and enter $0 to avoid this extra donation with your purchase.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing