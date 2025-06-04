2025 Annual Calaveras Cold Case Fundraiser Dinner

1894 6 Mile Rd

Murphys, CA 95247, USA

General Admission
$100

General Admission: One Person. IMPORTANT NOTE ON FEES: Zeffy adds a default donation to the Zeffy platform when purchasing a ticket. Select "OTHER AMOUNT" in the contribution dropdown and enter $0 to avoid this extra donation with your purchase.

Silver Table Sponsorship
$1,000
groupTicketCaption

Includes a table for 8, exceptional wine, and a special souvenir of the evening. IMPORTANT NOTE ON FEES: Zeffy adds a default donation to the Zeffy platform when purchasing a ticket. Select "OTHER AMOUNT" in the contribution dropdown and enter $0 to avoid this extra donation with your purchase.

Gold Table Sponsorship
$1,600
groupTicketCaption

Includes a table for 8, exceptional wine, a special souvenir of the evening, and complimentary raffle tickets. IMPORTANT NOTE ON FEES: Zeffy adds a default donation to the Zeffy platform when purchasing a ticket. Select "OTHER AMOUNT" in the contribution dropdown and enter $0 to avoid this extra donation with your purchase.

Platinum Table Sponsorship
$2,000
groupTicketCaption

Includes a table for 8, exceptional wine, a special souvenir of the evening, complimentary raffle tickets, and a special edition CCTF Mug. IMPORTANT NOTE ON FEES: Zeffy adds a default donation to the Zeffy platform when purchasing a ticket. Select "OTHER AMOUNT" in the contribution dropdown and enter $0 to avoid this extra donation with your purchase.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing