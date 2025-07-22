2025 Annual Gala Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Giddy Up, Cowboys and Cowgirls!
This cozy basket is full of country charm, blending western-inspired style with the warm, inviting scents of fall. With a rustic Scentsy warmer and plenty of fragrance options, it’s sure to give you that "Yee-Haw!" feeling all year long. Trade out scents every few months for charm that never goes out of season!
This basket includes:
– Cowboy Boots Warmer – a rustic Scentsy warmer shaped like a pair of classic boots, ready to fill your home with western charm and incredible fragrances.
– 3 Scentsy Wax Bar Packs – long-lasting fragrances to keep your homestead fresh.
Apple Cinnamon Room Spray – a quick spritz of fall spice whenever a room needs it.
– Scented Perfume Pack – perfect for drawers, closets, or even your saddlebag for fragrance on the go.
– Festive Fall Pumpkin Décor – the finishing touch of seasonal western style.
This basket is the perfect blend of cowboy spirit and cozy fall scents—whether you’re a country gal, cowboy at heart, or just love a touch of rustic western charm in your home. Don’t miss out on this down-home delight!
Pack your bags in style!
This stunning Vera Bradley set includes a Weekender Bag and Travel Tote in the eye-catching Iconic Bouquet quilted pattern with vibrant hues. Designed with love and updated with a higher density of natural cotton fibers, these bags feel as luxurious as they look—soft, comfortable, and durable for years of travel and everyday use.
Whether you’re heading out on a weekend getaway or need a spacious tote for daily adventures, this matching set is as practical as it is stylish.
Adventure awaits! This rugged Yeti Tundra 35 Cooler is ready to keep your drinks ice-cold while you explore Colorado (or your own backyard). To get you started, we’ve packed it with a hand-picked selection of local Colorado craft brews plus a gift card for even more. 🍻
Your adventure pack includes:
Wiley Roots Pumpkin Spice (4-pack)
Knotted Root Perpetually Unimpressed (4-pack)
Copper Kettle Brewing Co. Mexican Chocolate Stout (4-pack)
Two22 Brew Patio Peach (4-pack)
Westbound & Down Don’t Hassle the Hef (4-pack)
Copper Kettle Brewing Somberosa (2-pack)
$50 Gift Card to Comrade Brewing
That’s 22 cans of local craft favorites + a $50 brewery gift card—all kept frosty in a Yeti Tundra 35!
Perfect for camping trips, tailgates, or just kicking back with friends, this Colorado adventure pack is equal parts practical, local, and delicious.
Bring a touch of farmhouse charm to your home with this delightful canvas painting featuring three curious cows peeking out from behind a wooden barn door. Each cow has its own personality—one adorned with a daisy crown, another holding a flower in its mouth, and the third joined by cheerful little songbirds. The soft blue background and warm rustic tones make this piece perfect for anyone looking for adorably whimsical barnyard art.
Dimensions: 36" H x 15.75" W x 1.5" D
Experience an unforgettable night of fine dining and the magic of live theater with two tickets to a Season 18 performance at the Candlelight Dinner Playhouse in Johnstown, CO.
Each show features a specially crafted menu designed to complement the performance on stage, creating a truly immersive experience. This thoughtful pairing of cuisine and theater has made the Candlelight the largest and most popular professional dinner theater in Colorado, hosting Broadway favorites and even Grammy Award–winning performers.
Perfect for theater lovers or anyone seeking a memorable night out, these tickets promise an evening to savor long after the curtain falls.
Bring the wild beauty of Colorado into your home with this stunning, one-of-a-kind wood burned artwork. Expertly crafted on a natural live-edge wood slab, the piece features a lifelike bear peeking from behind a tree, capturing both strength and curiosity in exquisite detail.
Perfect for bear lovers, rustic décor enthusiasts, or anyone who treasures handcrafted art. This piece will be a conversation starter and a lasting reminder of Colorado’s untamed spirit.
Gaelic tradition meets American pioneer spirit at the first Single Pot Still distillery outside of Ireland!
On this 4-hour guided tasting tour, you’ll explore the distinctive distillation process that makes Talnua unique, hear captivating stories and bits of lore, and discover why this production style sets their whiskey apart in both Colorado and the U.S. The experience is made even better with a sampling of their exceptional spirits—crafted with heritage, passion, and innovation.
A must for whiskey lovers and history enthusiasts alike!
Grill, air crisp, bake, roast, broil, and dehydrate—this all in one powerful countertop appliance does it all!
The Ninja Foodi Smart XL Grill delivers perfectly cooked meals with its Smart Cook System and built-in food thermometer that takes the guesswork out of doneness. Virtually smoke-free and large enough to feed a crowd, this 6-in-1 grill sears juicy steaks, crisps fries with up to 75% less fat, and is even DISHWASHER SAFE!
Perfect for busy weeknights or entertaining—bring the flavor of outdoor grilling indoors, all year long!!!
($300 Value)
Donated by Sass and Snark Shop – Etsy.com (SassAndSnarkShop.Etsy.com)
Bring a little charm - and humor - to your daily routine! Featuring adorable and mischievous Highland cow designs that will to bring a smile to your face every time you use this fun, but functional, package!
You get a 12oz can koozie, water bottle sling perfect for keeping drinks cool and adventures stylish/hands free, an adorable tote bag and to top it off, and dog-themed zippered pouch for any large handled tumbler that allows you to keep your essentials close without a purse or pack.
This delightful mix of cute, quirky, and practical is a must-have for animal lovers who like their gear with a touch of charm (and a little sass!).
Adventure Awaits at The EDGE!
Take your sense of adventure to new heights with 2 Sky Trek tickets at The EDGE. This thrilling aerial adventure park features over 110 elements—including bridges, ropes, swings, ladders, and more—set high above the ground for an unforgettable experience. Perfect for families, friends, or anyone ready to challenge themselves in a safe, exciting environment.
Whether you’re a first-time adventurer or a seasoned thrill-seeker, Sky Trek is the perfect way to soar into fun!
Immerse yourself in the captivating world of nature with the Bear Family Adventure, 1000 piece jigsaw puzzle for adults. Expertly crafted in the USA by renowned artist Cynthie Fisher, this engaging and uniquely shaped puzzle invites you on a journey through the stunning wilderness, revealing detailed vignettes of bear families in their habitat, all made from high-quality, eco-friendly recycled cardboard and soy-based inks.
This puzzle is sure to keep you engaged and fight cabin fever all winter long! Better yet - enjoy this work of art year round by building it on the back of a large frame to display your hard work of art to your friends and family. (Finished Size 25.5" x 39")
