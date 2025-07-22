2025 Annual Gala Silent Auction

Pack your bags in style!





This stunning Vera Bradley set includes a Weekender Bag and Travel Tote in the eye-catching Iconic Bouquet quilted pattern with vibrant hues. Designed with love and updated with a higher density of natural cotton fibers, these bags feel as luxurious as they look—soft, comfortable, and durable for years of travel and everyday use.





Whether you’re heading out on a weekend getaway or need a spacious tote for daily adventures, this matching set is as practical as it is stylish.