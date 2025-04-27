2025 Annual Gala: From Practice to Purpose: Supporting Ghana's Healthcare.

Hosted by
About this event
Please print your ticket or have your ticket readily available for the volunteers at the event
* Featured sponsor in GAMA newsletters and social media (4 shoutouts) * Recognized at a GAMA event * 10Complimentary tickets to GAMA events * Digital Ad Journal- Full page advertisement Send Company name and Logo to [email protected] by Dec 1.2025
* Featured sponsor in GAMA newsletters and social media ( 2 shoutouts) * Recognized at a GAMA event * 5 Complimentary tickets to GAMA events * Digital Ad Journal- Full page advertisement Send Company name and Logo to [email protected] by Dec 1.2025
* Featured sponsor in GAMA newsletters and social media (1 shoutouts) * Recognized at a GAMA event *2 Complimentary tickets to GAMA events * Digital Ad Journal- Quarter page advertisement Send Company name and Logo to [email protected] by Dec 1.2025
Your gift will put a smile on the kids face
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!