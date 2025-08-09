2025 Annual Gala Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
The BOSE A30 Aviation Headset is the most comfortable, full-featured around-ear active noise cancelling headset Bose has ever created. Designed for pilots who demand the highest level of audio clarity, noise reduction, and comfort during long flights, the A30 delivers unmatched performance.
Perfect For: Professional pilots, aviation enthusiasts, or anyone looking to upgrade their cockpit experience with Bose’s best-in-class technology.
Donated by: Bose
Retails at $1,299
Starting bid
Created by a female pilot, the Uni Aviation Flight Bag is a compact, stylish solution that fits all your essentials without the bulk. It features dedicated pockets for your headset, iPad, kneeboard, fuel tester, and more—designed to keep you organized and ready for every flight.
Retails at $169
Starting bid
Join us in honoring the 20-year partnership between Alaska Airlines and UNCF by bidding on a beautifully detailed model of the Alaska Airlines Commitment Aircraft at the 2025 OBAP Silent Auction.
This special aircraft features a vibrant livery designed in collaboration with Alaska’s Black employees, allies, and UNCF. It showcases the faces of the next generation of leaders—children, grandchildren, and mentees of Alaska Airlines employees—alongside powerful quotes from iconic changemakers like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Nelson Mandela. The design is a flying tribute to education, equity, and opportunity.
The model includes a custom plaque commemorating this milestone event and partnership, making it a meaningful keepsake and conversation piece.
Place your bid and help support the dreams of future aviators and changemakers. Let’s soar together!
Starting bid
Own a Piece of Aviation History
Don’t miss your chance to take home a one-of-a-kind collector’s item at OBAP’s Annual Silent Auction presented at the Gala!
Up for bid: an Amazon AIR 1:100 scale 767-300 model aircraft, featuring the iconic Amazon Prime livery. With a wingspan of 20 inches and a length of 21 inches, this beautifully detailed model is the perfect centerpiece for any aviation enthusiast, Amazon fan, or collector of exclusive memorabilia.
This is more than just a model—it’s a symbol of innovation, global reach, and the future of logistics.
Available exclusively at the Silent Auction – don’t let it fly away!
Starting bid
Enjoy a 30-45 minute flight in an 2023 SR22T G6 owned and piloted by a member of our OBAP Board of Advisors! Dr. Valerie Manning is a Flight Instructor (CFI / CFII) in both the US (FAA) and Europe (EASA). After traveling from Oakland, CA to the conference in her own aircraft, she is happy to share the experience! Ideal for someone who aspires to be a pilot, who wants to witness the fantastic avionics one can find in these advanced GA aircraft or who simply wants to see Tacoma from the air - this will be a beautiful experience!
The flight would commence with a thorough briefing, and can be conducted as a tourist/discovery flight, as a “first lesson”, or as an introduction to “high powered aircraft” lesson. It can take place either from Tacoma Narrows airport on Saturday morning (August 9th) or at a later date in the San Francisco Bay Area!
Starting bid
Take to the skies in comfort and clarity with this industry-standard aviation headset from David Clark. The H10 series is known for its rugged reliability, clear audio, and superior comfort—trusted by pilots around the world. Features include:
Whether you're a student pilot or a seasoned aviator, this headset is a must-have in the cockpit. Bid now for your chance to own a piece of aviation excellence!
Starting bid
Celebrate a century of aviation excellence with this limited-edition Delta Air Lines 100th Anniversary Commemorative Model Airplane. Expertly crafted with intricate detail, this collector’s piece honors Delta’s rich history and enduring legacy in flight. A must-have for aviation enthusiasts and Delta fans alike, it’s perfect for display at home, in the office, or as the centerpiece of any collection. Own a piece of airline history that will be treasured for years to come.
Starting bid
Travel in style with this vibrant Michael Kors purse, featuring a playful and eye-catching airplane design, perfect for the jet-setter or fashion lover. Crafted with Michael Kors’ signature quality and flair, this purse is as functional as it is chic. To make your shopping experience even more exciting, it comes with a $150 gift card so you can choose the perfect accessories to match. A fabulous blend of fashion and fun, ready for your next adventure!
Valued at $300
Donated by Wings Credit Union
Starting bid
Carry a piece of aviation history with this blue and white backpack crafted from upcycled Southwest Airlines seats. Made using ELeather, a sustainable recycled leather material created by Gen Phoenix, this eco-friendly bag combines style, durability, and a commitment to the planet. Each piece helps reduce waste, supports local economies, and empowers artisan communities. Functional, fashionable, and full of Southwest spirit, this backpack is perfect for travel, work, or everyday adventures.
Donated by Southwest Airlines
Starting bid
Show your aviation pride with this stylish Privileged Pilots apparel set, featuring a cozy embroidered sweatshirt and matching cap. Both pieces display the distinctive Privileged Pilots logo and the uplifting motto “Happy Endings Do Exist”, celebrating the joy and community of flying. Made with comfort, quality, and eye-catching design, this set is perfect for pilots, aviation enthusiasts, or anyone who loves unique, aviation-inspired fashion.
Privileged Pilots is a brand formed by 2 aspiring aviators who must overcome Sickle Cell Disease in order to pursue becoming a licensed pilot. Privileged Pilots aim is to inspire hope & change in the community & prove that YOU can do ANYTHING! With a little faith, & A LOT of perseverance: NOTHING is IMPOSSIBLE.
Starting bid
Show your aviation pride with this exclusive OBAP 2025 inspired Privileged Pilots t-shirt and matching cap from Privileged Pilots. Featuring bold gold-and-white graphics, this set celebrates a shared mission of, empowering and inspiring the next generation of aviators while honoring the legacy of diversity in aerospace. A must-have for collectors, pilots, and aviation enthusiasts, this limited-edition set is as meaningful as it is stylish.
Privileged Pilots is a brand formed by 2 aspiring aviators who must overcome Sickle Cell Disease in order to pursue becoming a licensed pilot. Privileged Pilots aim is to inspire hope & change in the community & prove that YOU can do ANYTHING! With a little faith, & A LOT of perseverance: NOTHING is IMPOSSIBLE.
Starting bid
Celebrate heritage, craftsmanship, and style with these exquisite handwoven Paja Toquilla hats from 3 Regions Trade Co.—a distinguished family-owned brand based in Phoenix, Arizona, working closely with artisan families in Ecuador.
Each hat is lovingly crafted using time-honored traditional techniques. The soft inner leaves of the Paja Toquilla palm are harvested off Ecuador’s coast, sun-bleached for strength and flexibility, and meticulously woven—some taking weeks or even up to four months by a single artisan.
Retailed at $120
Starting bid
Celebrate heritage, craftsmanship, and style with these exquisite handwoven Paja Toquilla hats from 3 Regions Trade Co.—a distinguished family-owned brand based in Phoenix, Arizona, working closely with artisan families in Ecuador.
Each hat is lovingly crafted using time-honored traditional techniques. The soft inner leaves of the Paja Toquilla palm are harvested off Ecuador’s coast, sun-bleached for strength and flexibility, and meticulously woven—some taking weeks or even up to four months by a single artisan.
Retailed at $120
Starting bid
Celebrate heritage, craftsmanship, and style with these exquisite handwoven Paja Toquilla hats from 3 Regions Trade Co.—a distinguished family-owned brand based in Phoenix, Arizona, working closely with artisan families in Ecuador.
Each hat is lovingly crafted using time-honored traditional techniques. The soft inner leaves of the Paja Toquilla palm are harvested off Ecuador’s coast, sun-bleached for strength and flexibility, and meticulously woven—some taking weeks or even up to four months by a single artisan.
Retails at $120
Starting bid
Own a rare piece of aviation history with this authenticated photograph of a German Albatros fighter plane from World War I. The Albatros, known for its sleek design and pivotal role in early aerial combat, remains one of the most iconic aircraft of the Great War. Perfect for collectors, history enthusiasts, and aviation buffs, this museum-quality photograph is both a striking display piece and a tangible connection to the dawn of military aviation.
Donated by AVEMCO- https://www.avemco.com/
Starting bid
Elevate your wardrobe with this sleek and thoughtfully crafted “Wing Span” Hoodie from The Pilot’s Apparel. Built for both comfort and style, this hoodie features:
This hoodie isn’t just stylish, it’s a subtle badge of ambition and aviation passion. Whether you’re in the cockpit or navigating life on the ground, it offers a polished, premium feel for the modern flier.
Starting bid
Show your aviation pride with this Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) merchandise set. Perfect for travel, leisure, and everyday use. This bundle includes a durable backpack for on-the-go convenience, a golf umbrella to keep you dry in style, a classic ALPA cap, a practical flashlight, a branded lanyard, and a cozy pair of socks. Whether you’re a pilot, aspiring aviator, or aviation enthusiast, this set combines functionality, quality, and the spirit of the world’s largest pilot union.
Starting bid
Gear up for your next flight with this high-quality merchandise bundle from Aviation Supplies & Academics (ASA), a trusted name in aviation training and gear. This bundle includes everything a student pilot or aviation enthusiast needs to fly in style and comfort:
Includes:
Starting bid
Fly in comfort and style with the HOBBS H1, a premium aviation headset designed for clarity, durability, and performance. Engineered for pilots by pilots, the H1 offers noise reduction, crystal-clear audio, and a sleek, lightweight fit for long flights. Proudly Black-owned, HOBBS Aviation is redefining excellence in cockpit communication with innovation and representation at its core.
Starting bid
Take flight with this exclusive behind-the-scenes experience at Delta Air Lines Headquarters in Atlanta! You and a guest will tour Delta’s HQ and step into a full-motion flight simulator, the same used to train real pilots.
Guided by a Delta instructor, you’ll get a feel for flying a commercial jet in this unforgettable aviation adventure.
Starting bid
Take home a stunning OBAP Inspired CRJ900 model airplane, proudly donated by PSA Airlines. This scale replica of the Bombardier CRJ900 regional jet is perfect for aviation enthusiasts and collectors.
Starting bid
Ever wondered what it’s like to fly a commercial jet? Now’s your chance! You can step into a full-motion flight simulator used to train Republic Airways pilots. Guided by a professional instructor, you’ll experience the thrill of piloting a commercial aircraft. No license required!
Includes a 1-hour flight simulator experience.
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing getaway in the heart of Tacoma with a one-night stay at the stylish Marriott Tacoma Downtown. This modern hotel offers easy access to local museums, waterfront parks, the city’s vibrant dining scene, and breathtaking views of Mt. Rainier.
Starting bid
Enjoy a comfortable and convenient getaway with a one-night stay at Hyatt House Chicago / Oak Brook. Located just outside downtown Chicago, this modern hotel offers spacious suites, thoughtful amenities, and easy access to shopping, dining, and local attractions.
Starting bid
Travel in style with this $350 gift card to JetSeam, the go-to destination for premium, aviation-inspired apparel and gear. From flight bags to stylish uniforms and accessories, JetSeam combines function and fashion for aviation professionals and enthusiasts alike. $350 gift card redeemable online at JetSeam.com
Starting bid
Upgrade your professional look with this $75 gift card to Flight Uniforms, a trusted name in high-quality aviation apparel. From tailored pilot shirts to accessories designed for comfort and durability, Flight Uniforms helps you look sharp at 30,000 feet and beyond.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!