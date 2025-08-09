2025 Annual Gala Silent Auction

Enjoy a 30-45 minute flight in an 2023 SR22T G6 owned and piloted by a member of our OBAP Board of Advisors! Dr. Valerie Manning is a Flight Instructor (CFI / CFII) in both the US (FAA) and Europe (EASA). After traveling from Oakland, CA to the conference in her own aircraft, she is happy to share the experience! Ideal for someone who aspires to be a pilot, who wants to witness the fantastic avionics one can find in these advanced GA aircraft or who simply wants to see Tacoma from the air - this will be a beautiful experience!





The flight would commence with a thorough briefing, and can be conducted as a tourist/discovery flight, as a “first lesson”, or as an introduction to “high powered aircraft” lesson. It can take place either from Tacoma Narrows airport on Saturday morning (August 9th) or at a later date in the San Francisco Bay Area!







