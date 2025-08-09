2025 Annual Gala Silent Auction

Hosted by

Bose A30 Aviation Headset item
Bose A30 Aviation Headset
$400

Starting bid

The BOSE A30 Aviation Headset is the most comfortable, full-featured around-ear active noise cancelling headset Bose has ever created. Designed for pilots who demand the highest level of audio clarity, noise reduction, and comfort during long flights, the A30 delivers unmatched performance.

  • Industry-leading active noise cancellation
  • Three selectable modes of noise cancellation
  • Crystal-clear communication with advanced mic technology
  • Lightweight design for maximum comfort
  • FAA TSO and EASA E/TSO-C139a certified
  • Compatible with a wide range of aircraft

Perfect For: Professional pilots, aviation enthusiasts, or anyone looking to upgrade their cockpit experience with Bose’s best-in-class technology.


Donated by: Bose


Retails at $1,299

Uni Aviation Flight Bag
$65

Starting bid

Created by a female pilot, the Uni Aviation Flight Bag is a compact, stylish solution that fits all your essentials without the bulk. It features dedicated pockets for your headset, iPad, kneeboard, fuel tester, and more—designed to keep you organized and ready for every flight.


Retails at $169

https://uniaviation.co/

Celebrate Legacy, Empower the Future! item
Celebrate Legacy, Empower the Future!
$100

Starting bid

Join us in honoring the 20-year partnership between Alaska Airlines and UNCF by bidding on a beautifully detailed model of the Alaska Airlines Commitment Aircraft at the 2025 OBAP Silent Auction.

 

This special aircraft features a vibrant livery designed in collaboration with Alaska’s Black employees, allies, and UNCF. It showcases the faces of the next generation of leaders—children, grandchildren, and mentees of Alaska Airlines employees—alongside powerful quotes from iconic changemakers like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Nelson Mandela. The design is a flying tribute to education, equity, and opportunity.

 

The model includes a custom plaque commemorating this milestone event and partnership, making it a meaningful keepsake and conversation piece.

 

Place your bid and help support the dreams of future aviators and changemakers. Let’s soar together!

Amazon AIR 1:100 scale 767-300 Model Aircraft item
Amazon AIR 1:100 scale 767-300 Model Aircraft
$100

Starting bid

Own a Piece of Aviation History

Don’t miss your chance to take home a one-of-a-kind collector’s item at OBAP’s Annual Silent Auction presented at the Gala!

Up for bid: an Amazon AIR 1:100 scale 767-300 model aircraft, featuring the iconic Amazon Prime livery. With a wingspan of 20 inches and a length of 21 inches, this beautifully detailed model is the perfect centerpiece for any aviation enthusiast, Amazon fan, or collector of exclusive memorabilia.

This is more than just a model—it’s a symbol of innovation, global reach, and the future of logistics.

Available exclusively at the Silent Auction – don’t let it fly away!

Flight in an SR22T G6 item
Flight in an SR22T G6
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy a 30-45 minute flight in an 2023 SR22T G6 owned and piloted by a member of  our OBAP Board of Advisors! Dr. Valerie Manning is a Flight Instructor (CFI / CFII) in both the US (FAA) and Europe (EASA).  After traveling from Oakland, CA to the conference in her own aircraft, she is happy to share the experience!  Ideal for someone who aspires to be a pilot, who wants to witness the fantastic avionics one can find in these advanced GA aircraft or who simply wants to see Tacoma from the air - this will be a beautiful experience!


The flight would commence with a thorough briefing, and can be conducted as a tourist/discovery flight, as a “first lesson”, or as an introduction to “high powered aircraft” lesson. It can take place either from Tacoma Narrows airport on Saturday morning (August 9th) or at a later date in the San Francisco Bay Area!



David Clark Headset item
David Clark Headset
$150

Starting bid

Take to the skies in comfort and clarity with this industry-standard aviation headset from David Clark. The H10 series is known for its rugged reliability, clear audio, and superior comfort—trusted by pilots around the world. Features include:

  • Noise-attenuating ear seals for quieter flights
  • M-7A noise-canceling electret microphone
  • Super-soft head pad and gel ear seals for all-day comfort
  • Durable design built for years of dependable use
  • FAA TSO-C139a approved

Whether you're a student pilot or a seasoned aviator, this headset is a must-have in the cockpit. Bid now for your chance to own a piece of aviation excellence!

Delta Air Lines 100th Anniversary Commemorative Model Airpla item
Delta Air Lines 100th Anniversary Commemorative Model Airpla
$100

Starting bid

Celebrate a century of aviation excellence with this limited-edition Delta Air Lines 100th Anniversary Commemorative Model Airplane. Expertly crafted with intricate detail, this collector’s piece honors Delta’s rich history and enduring legacy in flight. A must-have for aviation enthusiasts and Delta fans alike, it’s perfect for display at home, in the office, or as the centerpiece of any collection. Own a piece of airline history that will be treasured for years to come.

Michael Kors Aviation Purse and $150 Gift Card item
Michael Kors Aviation Purse and $150 Gift Card
$100

Starting bid

Travel in style with this vibrant Michael Kors purse, featuring a playful and eye-catching airplane design, perfect for the jet-setter or fashion lover. Crafted with Michael Kors’ signature quality and flair, this purse is as functional as it is chic. To make your shopping experience even more exciting, it comes with a $150 gift card so you can choose the perfect accessories to match. A fabulous blend of fashion and fun, ready for your next adventure!


Valued at $300


Donated by Wings Credit Union

Southwest Airlines Upcycled Blue & White Backpack item
Southwest Airlines Upcycled Blue & White Backpack
$100

Starting bid

Carry a piece of aviation history with this blue and white backpack crafted from upcycled Southwest Airlines seats. Made using ELeather, a sustainable recycled leather material created by Gen Phoenix, this eco-friendly bag combines style, durability, and a commitment to the planet. Each piece helps reduce waste, supports local economies, and empowers artisan communities. Functional, fashionable, and full of Southwest spirit, this backpack is perfect for travel, work, or everyday adventures.


Donated by Southwest Airlines

Privileged Pilots Hat & Sweatshirt Set item
Privileged Pilots Hat & Sweatshirt Set
$30

Starting bid

Show your aviation pride with this stylish Privileged Pilots apparel set, featuring a cozy embroidered sweatshirt and matching cap. Both pieces display the distinctive Privileged Pilots logo and the uplifting motto “Happy Endings Do Exist”, celebrating the joy and community of flying. Made with comfort, quality, and eye-catching design, this set is perfect for pilots, aviation enthusiasts, or anyone who loves unique, aviation-inspired fashion.


Privileged Pilots is a brand formed by 2 aspiring aviators who must overcome Sickle Cell Disease in order to pursue becoming a licensed pilot. Privileged Pilots aim is to inspire hope & change in the community & prove that YOU can do ANYTHING! With a little faith, & A LOT of perseverance: NOTHING is IMPOSSIBLE.


https://privilegedpilots.shop/pages/about-us

Privileged Pilots x OBAP 2025 Limited-Edition T-Shirt & Cap item
Privileged Pilots x OBAP 2025 Limited-Edition T-Shirt & Cap
$30

Starting bid

Show your aviation pride with this exclusive OBAP 2025 inspired Privileged Pilots t-shirt and matching cap from Privileged Pilots. Featuring bold gold-and-white graphics, this set celebrates a shared mission of, empowering and inspiring the next generation of aviators while honoring the legacy of diversity in aerospace. A must-have for collectors, pilots, and aviation enthusiasts, this limited-edition set is as meaningful as it is stylish.


Privileged Pilots is a brand formed by 2 aspiring aviators who must overcome Sickle Cell Disease in order to pursue becoming a licensed pilot. Privileged Pilots aim is to inspire hope & change in the community & prove that YOU can do ANYTHING! With a little faith, & A LOT of perseverance: NOTHING is IMPOSSIBLE.


https://privilegedpilots.shop/pages/about-us

Artisanal Paja Toquilla Hats by 3 Regions Trade Co. item
Artisanal Paja Toquilla Hats by 3 Regions Trade Co. item
Artisanal Paja Toquilla Hats by 3 Regions Trade Co. item
Artisanal Paja Toquilla Hats by 3 Regions Trade Co.
$60

Starting bid

Celebrate heritage, craftsmanship, and style with these exquisite handwoven Paja Toquilla hats from 3 Regions Trade Co.—a distinguished family-owned brand based in Phoenix, Arizona, working closely with artisan families in Ecuador.


Each hat is lovingly crafted using time-honored traditional techniques. The soft inner leaves of the Paja Toquilla palm are harvested off Ecuador’s coast, sun-bleached for strength and flexibility, and meticulously woven—some taking weeks or even up to four months by a single artisan.


Retailed at $120


https://www.3regionstradeco.com/

Artisanal Paja Toquilla Hats by 3 Regions Trade Co. (Copy) item
Artisanal Paja Toquilla Hats by 3 Regions Trade Co. (Copy) item
Artisanal Paja Toquilla Hats by 3 Regions Trade Co. (Copy)
$60

Starting bid

Celebrate heritage, craftsmanship, and style with these exquisite handwoven Paja Toquilla hats from 3 Regions Trade Co.—a distinguished family-owned brand based in Phoenix, Arizona, working closely with artisan families in Ecuador.


Each hat is lovingly crafted using time-honored traditional techniques. The soft inner leaves of the Paja Toquilla palm are harvested off Ecuador’s coast, sun-bleached for strength and flexibility, and meticulously woven—some taking weeks or even up to four months by a single artisan.


Retailed at $120


https://www.3regionstradeco.com/

Artisanal Paja Toquilla Hats by 3 Regions Trade Co. item
Artisanal Paja Toquilla Hats by 3 Regions Trade Co. item
Artisanal Paja Toquilla Hats by 3 Regions Trade Co.
$60

Starting bid

Celebrate heritage, craftsmanship, and style with these exquisite handwoven Paja Toquilla hats from 3 Regions Trade Co.—a distinguished family-owned brand based in Phoenix, Arizona, working closely with artisan families in Ecuador.


Each hat is lovingly crafted using time-honored traditional techniques. The soft inner leaves of the Paja Toquilla palm are harvested off Ecuador’s coast, sun-bleached for strength and flexibility, and meticulously woven—some taking weeks or even up to four months by a single artisan.


Retails at $120


https://www.3regionstradeco.com/

Authentic WWI German Albatros Photograph item
Authentic WWI German Albatros Photograph
$150

Starting bid

Own a rare piece of aviation history with this authenticated photograph of a German Albatros fighter plane from World War I. The Albatros, known for its sleek design and pivotal role in early aerial combat, remains one of the most iconic aircraft of the Great War. Perfect for collectors, history enthusiasts, and aviation buffs, this museum-quality photograph is both a striking display piece and a tangible connection to the dawn of military aviation.


Donated by AVEMCO- https://www.avemco.com/

The Pilot’s Apparel “Wing Span” Hoodie item
The Pilot’s Apparel “Wing Span” Hoodie
$25

Starting bid

Elevate your wardrobe with this sleek and thoughtfully crafted “Wing Span” Hoodie from The Pilot’s Apparel. Built for both comfort and style, this hoodie features:

  • A clean, modern design that fits seamlessly into any aviator’s lifestyle
  • Premium-quality fabric that delivers softness and durability, perfect for those preflight mornings or casual travels

This hoodie isn’t just stylish, it’s a subtle badge of ambition and aviation passion. Whether you’re in the cockpit or navigating life on the ground, it offers a polished, premium feel for the modern flier.


https://thepilotsapparel.shop/

Air Line Pilots Association Merchandise Bundle item
Air Line Pilots Association Merchandise Bundle item
Air Line Pilots Association Merchandise Bundle
$60

Starting bid

Show your aviation pride with this Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) merchandise set. Perfect for travel, leisure, and everyday use. This bundle includes a durable backpack for on-the-go convenience, a golf umbrella to keep you dry in style, a classic ALPA cap, a practical flashlight, a branded lanyard, and a cozy pair of socks. Whether you’re a pilot, aspiring aviator, or aviation enthusiast, this set combines functionality, quality, and the spirit of the world’s largest pilot union.


https://www.alpa.org/

Aviation Supplies & Academics Merch Bundle item
Aviation Supplies & Academics Merch Bundle
$75

Starting bid

Gear up for your next flight with this high-quality merchandise bundle from Aviation Supplies & Academics (ASA), a trusted name in aviation training and gear. This bundle includes everything a student pilot or aviation enthusiast needs to fly in style and comfort:


Includes:

  • ASA Flight Backpack
  • ASA HS-1A Headset (passive noise reduction)
  • ASA Branded Tumbler
  • ASA Logo Cap

https://asa2fly.com/

HOBBS Flyer H1 Aviation Headset item
HOBBS Flyer H1 Aviation Headset item
HOBBS Flyer H1 Aviation Headset
$60

Starting bid

Fly in comfort and style with the HOBBS H1, a premium aviation headset designed for clarity, durability, and performance. Engineered for pilots by pilots, the H1 offers noise reduction, crystal-clear audio, and a sleek, lightweight fit for long flights. Proudly Black-owned, HOBBS Aviation is redefining excellence in cockpit communication with innovation and representation at its core.

https://hobbsflyer.com/


Delta Airlines Simulator Experience & HQ Tour item
Delta Airlines Simulator Experience & HQ Tour
$150

Starting bid

Take flight with this exclusive behind-the-scenes experience at Delta Air Lines Headquarters in Atlanta! You and a guest will tour Delta’s HQ and step into a full-motion flight simulator, the same used to train real pilots.


Guided by a Delta instructor, you’ll get a feel for flying a commercial jet in this unforgettable aviation adventure.

CRJ900 Model Plane - Donated by PSA Airlines item
CRJ900 Model Plane - Donated by PSA Airlines item
CRJ900 Model Plane - Donated by PSA Airlines
$75

Starting bid

Take home a stunning OBAP Inspired CRJ900 model airplane, proudly donated by PSA Airlines. This scale replica of the Bombardier CRJ900 regional jet is perfect for aviation enthusiasts and collectors.

Republic Airways Simulator Experience item
Republic Airways Simulator Experience
$100

Starting bid

Ever wondered what it’s like to fly a commercial jet? Now’s your chance! You can step into a full-motion flight simulator used to train Republic Airways pilots. Guided by a professional instructor, you’ll experience the thrill of piloting a commercial aircraft. No license required!


Includes a 1-hour flight simulator experience.

Marriott Tacoma Downtown Presidential Suite item
Marriott Tacoma Downtown Presidential Suite
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a relaxing getaway in the heart of Tacoma with a one-night stay at the stylish Marriott Tacoma Downtown. This modern hotel offers easy access to local museums, waterfront parks, the city’s vibrant dining scene, and breathtaking views of Mt. Rainier.

Complimentary Stay at Hyatt House Chicago/Oak Brook item
Complimentary Stay at Hyatt House Chicago/Oak Brook
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy a comfortable and convenient getaway with a one-night stay at Hyatt House Chicago / Oak Brook. Located just outside downtown Chicago, this modern hotel offers spacious suites, thoughtful amenities, and easy access to shopping, dining, and local attractions.

$350 JetSeam Gift Card item
$350 JetSeam Gift Card
$100

Starting bid

Travel in style with this $350 gift card to JetSeam, the go-to destination for premium, aviation-inspired apparel and gear. From flight bags to stylish uniforms and accessories, JetSeam combines function and fashion for aviation professionals and enthusiasts alike. $350 gift card redeemable online at JetSeam.com

$75 Flight Uniforms Gift Card item
$75 Flight Uniforms Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Upgrade your professional look with this $75 gift card to Flight Uniforms, a trusted name in high-quality aviation apparel. From tailored pilot shirts to accessories designed for comfort and durability, Flight Uniforms helps you look sharp at 30,000 feet and beyond.

https://flightuniform.com/


