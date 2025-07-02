2025 Annual Gala Sponsorship

Presenting Sponsor
$10,000

Prominent Company logo on event publications Prominent company logo on front cover of program Company logo on display at the event Mention on social media pre and post event

Supporting Sponsor
$5,000

Full page ad in program Company logo on display at the event Mention on social media pre and post event (Two Supporting Sponsor Opportunities)

Community Sponsor
$1,000

Half page ad in program company logo on display at the event mention on social media pre and post event

Purple Ribbon Sponsor
$150

Each Purple Ribbon Sponsor will help sponsor one survivor a family member of a victim attend the gala at no charge to them.

Honorary Committee Individual
$150

Invitations were sent to community leaders and local representatives to join the Honorary Committee.

Honorary Committee Couple
$250

Invitations were sent to community leaders and local representatives to join the Honorary Committee. This level is for the invitee and a guest to attend.

