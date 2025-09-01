Service 1st Initiatives, Inc.

Hosted by

Service 1st Initiatives, Inc.

About this event

2025 Annual Golf Classic

3500 Bear Creek Ct

Dallas, TX 75261, USA

Links: Golf Ticket (Single Player)
$150

Play a thrilling round of golf and connect with people from across the greater Arlington area. Play, network, and impact the community.

Links: Foursome (4 Players)
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Play a thrilling round of golf by assembling your winning team. Your team should enjoy connecting with people from across the greater Arlington area. Play, network, and impact the community. This Foursome ticket solidifies your team.

Links: One Mulligan
$5

We all deserve a do over. Buy one mulligan and use it when the need arises.

Links: 5 Mulligan Bundle
$20

Buy the bundle and save a bundle. Get 5 mulligans with this package and use it as needed.

Add a donation for Service 1st Initiatives, Inc.

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