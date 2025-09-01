2025 Annual Golf Classic

Hosted by
About this event
Play a thrilling round of golf and connect with people from across the greater Arlington area. Play, network, and impact the community.
Play a thrilling round of golf by assembling your winning team. Your team should enjoy connecting with people from across the greater Arlington area. Play, network, and impact the community. This Foursome ticket solidifies your team.
We all deserve a do over. Buy one mulligan and use it when the need arises.
Buy the bundle and save a bundle. Get 5 mulligans with this package and use it as needed.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!