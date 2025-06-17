2025 Annual Golf Outing

2195 Sample Rd

Allison Park, PA 15101, USA

Foursome
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Must include the names and contact info of all golfers.

Individual Golfer
$200

Register and pay individual.

Awards Dinner only
$50

If you do not plan on golfing and want to join us for our awards dinner.

Dinner Sponsor
$1,000

Includes event signage and website / social media placements. Sponsor highlight on social media.

Lunch Sponsor
$600

Includes event signage and website / social media placements. Sponsor highlight on social media.

Hole In One Sponsor
$500

Includes event signage and website / social media placements. Sponsor highlight on social media.

Roll the Dice Sponsor
$500

Includes event signage and website / social media placements. Sponsor highlight on social media.

Putting Contest Sponsor
$400

Includes event signage and website / social media placements. Sponsor highlight on social media.

Longest Drive Contest Sponsor
$400

Includes event signage and website / social media placements. Sponsor highlight on social media.

Closest To The Pin Contest Sponsor
$400

Includes event signage and website / social media placements. Sponsor highlight on social media.

Longest Putt Contest Sponsor
$400

Includes event signage and website / social media placements. Sponsor highlight on social media.

Hole Sponsor
$100

Includes event signage at the hole.

Add a donation for Miracles 360 Foundation Inc.

$

