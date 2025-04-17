Sutton Youth Baseball League
Sutton Youth Baseball League's Annual Golf Tournament
801 Chocolog Rd
Uxbridge, MA 01569, USA
Foursome
$600
Includes foursome golf tournament registration & buffet meal.
Foursome & Tee Sponsor
$700
Includes foursome golf tournament registration, tee sponsor sign and Facebook recognition, & buffet meal.
Tee Sponsor
$150
Includes tee sponsor sign and Facebook recognition for your business or organization.
Buffet Dinner
$35
Includes buffet dinner (if attending for dinner but not golfing during the event.)
