2025 Annual Golf Tournament

Enjoy the day golfing for a great cause!
Enjoy the day golfing for a great cause! Team registration includes four individuals.
4 individual golfer registrations
AND
-Social media mention
-Special logo recognition on event signage, materials & website
-Signage at two holes
-Option to place collateral items in gift bags
-Recognition at golf start & post tournament event
-Company logo on participant
program
2 individual golfer registrations
AND
-Social media mention
-Special logo recognition on event signage, materials & website
-Signage at a hole
-Option to place collateral items in gift bags
-Recognition at golf start & post tournament event
-Social media mention
-Special logo recognition on event signage, materials & website
-Signage at a hole
-Option to place collateral items in gift bags
-Recognition at golf start & post tournament event
-Social media mention
-Special logo recognition on event signage, materials & website
-Signage at a hole
-Option to place collateral items in gift bags
-Recognition at golf start & post tournament event
-Social media mention
-Signage at a hole
-Option to place collateral items in gift bags
Sponsorship to contribute to our event!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!