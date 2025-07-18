2025 Annual Golf Tournament

415 E Carnahan St

Holyoke, CO 80734, USA

Single Registration
$75

Enjoy the day golfing for a great cause!

Team Registration
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy the day golfing for a great cause! Team registration includes four individuals.

HOLE-IN-ONE
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 individual golfer registrations


AND


-Social media mention


-Special logo recognition on event signage, materials & website


-Signage at two holes


-Option to place collateral items in gift bags


-Recognition at golf start & post tournament event


-Company logo on participant

program

DOUBLE EAGLE
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 individual golfer registrations


AND


-Social media mention


-Special logo recognition on event signage, materials & website


-Signage at a hole


-Option to place collateral items in gift bags


-Recognition at golf start & post tournament event


EAGLE
$2,000

-Social media mention


-Special logo recognition on event signage, materials & website


-Signage at a hole


-Option to place collateral items in gift bags


-Recognition at golf start & post tournament event


BIRDIE
$1,500

-Social media mention


-Special logo recognition on event signage, materials & website


-Signage at a hole


-Option to place collateral items in gift bags


-Recognition at golf start & post tournament event


PAR
$500

-Social media mention


-Signage at a hole


-Option to place collateral items in gift bags

Sponsor
Free

Sponsorship to contribute to our event!

Add a donation for Phillips County Healthcare Foundation Inc

$

