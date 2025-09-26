2025 Annual Holiday Celebration

Platinum Sponsor: Limited to 2 companies Includes name/logo listing in all event promo Logo on signage at the event and in slideshow 1 Full-page ad in digital program 15 guests/attendees
Gold Sponsor: Includes name/logo listing in all event promo Logo on signage at the event and in slideshow 1 Full-page ad in digital program 10 guests/attendees
Silver Sponsor: Includes name/logo listing in all event promo Logo on signage at the event and in slideshow 1 Half-page ad in digital program 5 guests/attendees
Bronze Sponsor: Includes name/logo listing in all event promo Logo on signage at the event and in slideshow 5 guests/attendees
Holiday Market Sponsor: Includes name/logo listing in all event promo Logo on Holiday Market Sign at the event and in slideshow 2 guests/attendees
General admission for NRBP members
General admission for NRBP non-members
