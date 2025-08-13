2025 Annual Meeting

Hosted by
About this event
GOLD Sponsorship - $1,000 - Everything listed below, plus:
- Company logo on event poster
- Company logo in program
- Company logo with link to your website on the event listing and event page
- Company logo/name included in all advanced media promotion including Chamber Chat, social media, email blasts and more
- 5 complimentary tickets to the event
Acknowledgment during speaking program at event
- Company name on event poster
- Company name included in most advanced promotion including Chamber Char, social media, email blasts and more
- 3 complimentary tickets to the event
- Company name included in program
- Company name with a link to your website on the event listing and event page
- Company name included in some advanced media promotion including Chamber Chat, social media, email blasts and more
- 1 complimentary ticket to the event
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!