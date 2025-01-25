2025 Eethal Annual Meetup & Fundraiser

Proceeds from the tickets are used to subsidize the cost of lunch and hall rental. Please also consider donating extra amount to support our Spoken English program for 2025. These funds will be used to pay for Teacher salaries in India and laptop purchases for peer-to-peer mentoring between US and India students.

Proceeds from the tickets are used to subsidize the cost of lunch and hall rental. Please also consider donating extra amount to support our Spoken English program for 2025. These funds will be used to pay for Teacher salaries in India and laptop purchases for peer-to-peer mentoring between US and India students.

More details...