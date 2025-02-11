2025 Annual Member Meeting- Sponsorship

* Exclusive Recognition: Prominent placement of your company logo on all event materials, including:
* Speaking Opportunity: A brief speaking opportunity (5-10 minutes) to address attendees during the general session.
* Vendor Table: Premium vendor table in a high-traffic area.
* Social Media Recognition: Dedicated social media posts promoting your sponsorship.
* Lunch Sponsorship
* Exclusive Recognition: Prominent placement of your company logo on all event materials, including:
* Speaking Opportunity: A brief speaking opportunity (5-10 minutes) to address attendees during the general session.
* Vendor Table: Premium vendor table in a high-traffic area.
* Social Media Recognition: Dedicated social media posts promoting your sponsorship.
* Lunch Sponsorship
Gold Sponsor
$3,500
* Prominent Recognition: Company logo on event materials, including:
* Event website and registration page
* Vendor Table: Vendor table in a prominent location.
* Social Media Recognition: Social media posts promoting your sponsorship.
* Drink & Snack Recognition: Recognition as a supporting sponsor for drink and snack breaks
* Prominent Recognition: Company logo on event materials, including:
* Event website and registration page
* Vendor Table: Vendor table in a prominent location.
* Social Media Recognition: Social media posts promoting your sponsorship.
* Drink & Snack Recognition: Recognition as a supporting sponsor for drink and snack breaks
Silver Sponsor
$1,500
* Recognition: Company logo on event materials, including:
* Event website and registration page
* Vendor Table: Vendor table at the event
* Lanyards printed with logo
* Recognition: Company logo on event materials, including:
* Event website and registration page
* Vendor Table: Vendor table at the event
* Lanyards printed with logo
Bronze Sponsor
$500
* Recognition: Company name listed on event materials, including:
* Event website and registration page
* Recognition: Company name listed on event materials, including:
* Event website and registration page
Vendor Attendee
$500
If you are a Vendor and would like to come and see what it's all about, please feel free to do so!
If you are a Vendor and would like to come and see what it's all about, please feel free to do so!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!