Minnesota Association Of Floodplain Managers Inc

Hosted by

Minnesota Association Of Floodplain Managers Inc

2025 Annual MNAFPM Conference

St Cloud

MN, USA

Standard Conference Registration
$200

Standard registration includes both days of the conference, lunch, and the happy hour.


Ticket does not include Tour

Student Registration
$60

Student registration includes the standard registration for both days of the conference and a complimentary tour registration. Available for current students

Tour Registration
$50

Includes tour and a box lunch.

Small Business & NGO Sponsorship
$400

Includes your logo on MNAFPM website and conference publications, along with a booth at the exhibitors hall

Corporate Sponsor
$1,000

Includes your logo on MNAFPM website and conference publications, along with a booth at the exhibitors hall

Public Agency Booth
Free

Complimentary booth space at the exhibitor hall

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!