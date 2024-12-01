2025 Annual Night out with She Became

This ticket includes admission to the event, panel discussion, silent auction, heavy hors d'oeuvres, an open bar, and more- all at our early bird rate. Don't miss your chance to secure your spot and support She Became's mission!
This ticket includes admission to the event, panel discussion, silent auction, heavy hors d'oeuvres, an open bar, and more- all at our early bird rate. Don't miss your chance to secure your spot and support She Became's mission!
Group Ticket
$1,200
Perfect for groups, this package includes 10 individual tickets to the event, front-row seats for the panel discussion, and personalized art created by children in our community as a special thank you!
Perfect for groups, this package includes 10 individual tickets to the event, front-row seats for the panel discussion, and personalized art created by children in our community as a special thank you!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!