2025 Annual NSDAR Appleton Chapter Christmas Luncheon

Hosted by
About this event
Appleton, WI 54912, USA
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap – grilled chicken strips, cheddar, bacon and ranch in a tortilla.
-OR-
Fish & Chips – tavern battered cod with fries, tartar sauce, and coleslaw.
-or-
California Chicken Salad – grilled chicken, avocado, glazed pecans, red onions, apple & mandarin slices, craisins, and blue cheese crumbles with champagne vinaigrette dressing.
Cheese Tortellini – ring shaped pasta stuffed with cheese in a creamy alfredo sauce.
-OR-
Tenderloin Steak Sandwich – tenderloin smothered in sautéed mushrooms and onions with melted mozzarella cheese.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!