Hosted by

NSDAR Appleton Chapter

About this event

2025 Annual NSDAR Appleton Chapter Christmas Luncheon

110 N Richmond St

Appleton, WI 54912, USA

Option #1
$23

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap – grilled chicken strips, cheddar, bacon and ranch in a tortilla.

-OR-

Fish & Chips – tavern battered cod with fries, tartar sauce, and coleslaw.

-or-

California Chicken Salad – grilled chicken, avocado, glazed pecans, red onions, apple & mandarin slices, craisins, and blue cheese crumbles with champagne vinaigrette dressing.

Option #2
$27

Cheese Tortellini – ring shaped pasta stuffed with cheese in a creamy alfredo sauce.


-OR-


Tenderloin Steak Sandwich – tenderloin smothered in sautéed mushrooms and onions with melted mozzarella cheese.

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