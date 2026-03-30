New York Upstate Chapter of the American Planning Association

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New York Upstate Chapter of the American Planning Association

2025 Annual Planning Conference Sponsorships (copy)

125 E Main St

Rochester, NY 14604, USA

Wednesday Breakfast
$1,000

Sponsorship of the Wednesday Breakfast. Includes 1 registration.

Wednesday Lunch
$1,000

Sponsorship of the Wednesday lunch. Includes 1 registration.

Welcome Reception
$1,500

Sponsorship of the Welcome Reception on Wednesday evening. Includes 1 registration.

Thursday Breakfast
$1,000

Sponsorship of the Thursday breakfast. Includes 1 registration.

Awards Lunch
$1,500

Sponsorship of the Awards Lunch on Thursday. Includes 1 registration.

Coffee & Snack Breaks
$750

Sponsorship of the coffee and snack break. Select the day and either a.m. or p.m. breaktime.

Breakout Room
$1,000

Sponsorship of one of the three breakout rooms used during the conference. Includes 1 registration.

Friday Breakfast
$1,000

Sponsorship of the Friday breakfast. Includes 1 registration.

Exhibtor
$1,000

Includes one conference registration and a 8 foot table with chair. Exhibit hall open during conference hours.

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