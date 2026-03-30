2025 Annual Planning Conference Sponsorships (copy)

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Sponsorship of the Wednesday Breakfast. Includes 1 registration.
Sponsorship of the Wednesday lunch. Includes 1 registration.
Sponsorship of the Welcome Reception on Wednesday evening. Includes 1 registration.
Sponsorship of the Thursday breakfast. Includes 1 registration.
Sponsorship of the Awards Lunch on Thursday. Includes 1 registration.
Sponsorship of the coffee and snack break. Select the day and either a.m. or p.m. breaktime.
Sponsorship of one of the three breakout rooms used during the conference. Includes 1 registration.
Sponsorship of the Friday breakfast. Includes 1 registration.
Includes one conference registration and a 8 foot table with chair. Exhibit hall open during conference hours.
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