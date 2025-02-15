2025 Annual PRCA Liberty Hill Pro Rodeo

All tickets are only $10 each (Adults and Children) on Thursday night ONLY!
Adult = 13+ yrs. old
Child = 4-12 yrs. old
FREE = Children under 3 yrs. old
Single Ticket One Night - Adult
$20
One entry ticket for ANY single evening for 1 adult (Adult = 13+ yrs. old). Children under 3 years old are free.
Single Ticket One Night - Child
$10
One entry ticket for ANY single evening for 1 child (Child = 4-12 yrs. old). Children under 3 years old are free.
Family - 4 Pack Tickets One Night (2 Adult + 2 Children)
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Four entry tickets for ANY single evening for 2 adults and 2 children. This package helps save when attending Friday or Saturday. Thursday night tickets are $10 each (adult and child).
Four entry tickets for ANY single evening for 2 adults and 2 children. This package helps save when attending Friday or Saturday. Thursday night tickets are $10 each (adult and child).
3-Day Pass - Adult Ticket
$50
Three entry tickets for 1 adult.
• One ticket per evening (Thurs, Fri, and Sat)
• Each ticket must be used on the specific evening marked on the ticket.
• SELECT THE 3 DAY EVENT OPTION (Thurs-Sat) at the top dropdown for this purchase.
Adult = 13+ yrs. old
Child = 4-12 yrs. old
FREE = Children under 3 yrs. old
3-Day Pass - Child Ticket
$25
Three entry tickets for 1 child.
• One ticket per evening (Thurs, Fri, and Sat)
• Each ticket must be used on the specific evening marked on the ticket.
• SELECT THE 3 DAY EVENT OPTION (Thurs-Sat) at the top dropdown for this purchase.
Adult = 13+ yrs. old
Child = 4-12 yrs. old
FREE = Children under 3 yrs. old
THURSDAY - VIP Reserved Stadium Seating (Adult or Child)
$50
One entry ticket for ANY single evening for 1 adult or 1 child that includes a stadium seat in a “reserved section.” Each individual seat will be filled on a first-come-first-serve basis. We have 30 seats available per evening.
Adult = 13+ yrs. old
Child = 4-12 yrs. old
FREE = Children under 3 yrs. old
FRIDAY - VIP Reserved Stadium Seating (Adult or Child)
$50
One entry ticket for ANY single evening for 1 adult or 1 child that includes a stadium seat in a “reserved section.” Each individual seat will be filled on a first-come-first-serve basis. We have 30 seats available per evening.
Adult = 13+ yrs. old
Child = 4-12 yrs. old
FREE = Children under 3 yrs. old
SATURDAY - VIP Reserved Stadium Seating (Adult or Child)
$50
One entry ticket for ANY single evening for 1 adult or 1 child that includes a stadium seat in a “reserved section.” Each individual seat will be filled on a first-come-first-serve basis. We have 30 seats available per evening.
Adult = 13+ yrs. old
Child = 4-12 yrs. old
FREE = Children under 3 yrs. old
