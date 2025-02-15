Cowboy Ministries Outreach Center, Inc.

Hosted by

Cowboy Ministries Outreach Center, Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

2025 Annual PRCA Liberty Hill Pro Rodeo

Harvest Ranch Arena

8355 Ranch Road 1869, Liberty Hill, TX 78642

THURSDAY - All Tickets ONLY $10 (Adults/Children)
$10
All tickets are only $10 each (Adults and Children) on Thursday night ONLY! Adult = 13+ yrs. old Child = 4-12 yrs. old FREE = Children under 3 yrs. old
Single Ticket One Night - Adult
$20
One entry ticket for ANY single evening for 1 adult (Adult = 13+ yrs. old). Children under 3 years old are free.
Single Ticket One Night - Child
$10
One entry ticket for ANY single evening for 1 child (Child = 4-12 yrs. old). Children under 3 years old are free.
Family - 4 Pack Tickets One Night (2 Adult + 2 Children)
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Four entry tickets for ANY single evening for 2 adults and 2 children. This package helps save when attending Friday or Saturday. Thursday night tickets are $10 each (adult and child). Adult = 13+ yrs. old Child = 4-12 yrs. old FREE = Children under 3 yrs. old
3-Day Pass - Adult Ticket
$50
Three entry tickets for 1 adult. • One ticket per evening (Thurs, Fri, and Sat) • Each ticket must be used on the specific evening marked on the ticket. • SELECT THE 3 DAY EVENT OPTION (Thurs-Sat) at the top dropdown for this purchase. Adult = 13+ yrs. old Child = 4-12 yrs. old FREE = Children under 3 yrs. old
3-Day Pass - Child Ticket
$25
Three entry tickets for 1 child. • One ticket per evening (Thurs, Fri, and Sat) • Each ticket must be used on the specific evening marked on the ticket. • SELECT THE 3 DAY EVENT OPTION (Thurs-Sat) at the top dropdown for this purchase. Adult = 13+ yrs. old Child = 4-12 yrs. old FREE = Children under 3 yrs. old
THURSDAY - VIP Reserved Stadium Seating (Adult or Child)
$50
One entry ticket for ANY single evening for 1 adult or 1 child that includes a stadium seat in a “reserved section.” Each individual seat will be filled on a first-come-first-serve basis. We have 30 seats available per evening. Adult = 13+ yrs. old Child = 4-12 yrs. old FREE = Children under 3 yrs. old
FRIDAY - VIP Reserved Stadium Seating (Adult or Child)
$50
One entry ticket for ANY single evening for 1 adult or 1 child that includes a stadium seat in a “reserved section.” Each individual seat will be filled on a first-come-first-serve basis. We have 30 seats available per evening. Adult = 13+ yrs. old Child = 4-12 yrs. old FREE = Children under 3 yrs. old
SATURDAY - VIP Reserved Stadium Seating (Adult or Child)
$50
One entry ticket for ANY single evening for 1 adult or 1 child that includes a stadium seat in a “reserved section.” Each individual seat will be filled on a first-come-first-serve basis. We have 30 seats available per evening. Adult = 13+ yrs. old Child = 4-12 yrs. old FREE = Children under 3 yrs. old

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!