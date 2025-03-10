2025 Annual Restaurant Hop

Guests will “hop” from one fantastic restaurant to the next, sampling dishes at their own pace from 5pm-9pm. There will be a lot of foot traffic, make sure to serve your food item in a place that will be accessible to guests. Marketing of participating business will be done thru our social media platforms, local magazines and newspapers.

Guests will “hop” from one fantastic restaurant to the next, sampling dishes at their own pace from 5pm-9pm. There will be a lot of foot traffic, make sure to serve your food item in a place that will be accessible to guests. Marketing of participating business will be done thru our social media platforms, local magazines and newspapers.

More details...