Racing Minds ATX

Racing Minds ATX

2025 Sponsorship - Racing Minds ATX

Lakeline Park: 1510 Alexis Drive

Cedar Park TX 78613

Title Sponsor 2025 (SECURED!)
$1,000

Largest logo on event shirt(s) and website/emails; social media shout-outs, printed signs, table at event (optional); 3 free race entries/shirts (2025 paid events).

Gold Sponsor 2025 (partial - fall 2025 only)
$400

Both fall events. Prominent logo on event shirt(s) and website/emails; printed signs; social media shout-outs, table at event (optional); 2 free race entries/shirts (2025 paid events).

Silver Sponsor (partial - fall 2025 only)
$200

Both fall events. Logo on event shirt(s) and website/emails; social media shout-outs, table at event (optional); 1 free race entry/shirt (2025 paid events).

Bronze Sponsor (partial - fall 2025 only)
$150

Both fall events. Logo on event website and in emails; shout-outs on social media.

Halloween Hustle 5K only - GOLD
$300

Prominent logo on event shirt(s) and website/emails; printed signs; social media shout-outs, table at event (optional); 2 free race entries/shirts.

Halloween Hustle 5K only - SILVER
$200

Logo on event shirt(s) and website/emails; social media shout-outs, table at event (optional); 1 free race entry/shirt.

Halloween Hustle 5K only - BRONZE
$150

Logo on event website and in emails; shout-outs on social media.

In-Kind/Custom Sponsor (any event)
Free

We welcome in-kind donations of your time, expertise, goods or services. Please let us know how you would like to contribute in non-monetary ways toward prizes, give aways, food/water, etc. If you have other ideas, we are open to custom opportunities to mutually support one another.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!