2025 Sponsorship - Racing Minds ATX

Hosted by
About this event
Largest logo on event shirt(s) and website/emails; social media shout-outs, printed signs, table at event (optional); 3 free race entries/shirts (2025 paid events).
Both fall events. Prominent logo on event shirt(s) and website/emails; printed signs; social media shout-outs, table at event (optional); 2 free race entries/shirts (2025 paid events).
Both fall events. Logo on event shirt(s) and website/emails; social media shout-outs, table at event (optional); 1 free race entry/shirt (2025 paid events).
Both fall events. Logo on event website and in emails; shout-outs on social media.
Prominent logo on event shirt(s) and website/emails; printed signs; social media shout-outs, table at event (optional); 2 free race entries/shirts.
Logo on event shirt(s) and website/emails; social media shout-outs, table at event (optional); 1 free race entry/shirt.
Logo on event website and in emails; shout-outs on social media.
We welcome in-kind donations of your time, expertise, goods or services. Please let us know how you would like to contribute in non-monetary ways toward prizes, give aways, food/water, etc. If you have other ideas, we are open to custom opportunities to mutually support one another.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!