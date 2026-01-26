Monroe Montessori School Parent Booster Club

Hosted by

Monroe Montessori School Parent Booster Club

About this event

2026 Annual Spring Auction

12525 Old Snohomish Monroe Rd

Snohomish, WA 98290, USA

General Admission
$90

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Includes dinner, free child care, 1 raffle ticket, and a glass of champagne upon arrival.

8 Person Table
$680
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserves a front table and dinner for up to 8 guests, free child care, 1 raffle ticket per person, and a glass of champagne for everyone.

10 Person Table
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Reserves a front table and dinner for up to 10 guests, free child care, 1 raffle ticket per person, and a glass of champagne.

Child Care
Free

Let us know if you plan to utilize the free child care! Add 1 child care "ticket" for each child you would like to sign up. Please note we can only provide care for children that are potty trained and no longer in diapers.

Add a donation for Monroe Montessori School Parent Booster Club

$

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