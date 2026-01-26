2026 Annual Spring Auction

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Includes dinner, free child care, 1 raffle ticket, and a glass of champagne upon arrival.
Reserves a front table and dinner for up to 8 guests, free child care, 1 raffle ticket per person, and a glass of champagne for everyone.
Reserves a front table and dinner for up to 10 guests, free child care, 1 raffle ticket per person, and a glass of champagne.
Let us know if you plan to utilize the free child care! Add 1 child care "ticket" for each child you would like to sign up. Please note we can only provide care for children that are potty trained and no longer in diapers.
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