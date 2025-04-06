2025 Annual Spring Performance Raffle

Take a ride to school in a fire truck, then tour the truck with your class! Offered by Polk County Fire District.
Portland Spirit Cinnamon Bear Cruise
$5
Enjoy a holiday themed breakfast cruise for one adult and one child on the Portland Spirit! ($120 value)
Wildlife Safari-2 tickets
$5
Go on an African Safari a little closer to home! Located just south of Roseburg, Oregon, you will be able to see lions, tigers, cranes, emus, yaks and so much more! ($52 value)
OMSI Tickets
$5
Explore science-fueled fun at Portland's premier science museum! With interactive exhibits, hands-on learning activities, science labs, and more!
Wings and Waves Waterpark 2 tickets
$5
Includes 2 tickets to Wings & Waves Waterpark, an indoor, all-season waterpark in McMinnville that includes ten waterslides, ranging from slides for little ones to slides for daredevils, and a fun wave pool. Slide out of a real Boeing 747 aircraft! ($64 value)
North Dallas Bar and Grill $50 Gift Card
$5
Head over to North Dallas Bar and Grill; they're open for Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner 7 days a week! ($50 gift card)
Ash Creek Animal Clinic $60 gift Certificate
$5
Ash Creek Animal Clinic is proud to have been a part of the Independence, Oregon, community since 1990. Use this gift certificate for any services or merchandise. ($60 Value)
Albany Historic Carousel 25 ride tickets
$5
Take a ride on one of the many hand carved and painted animals on the Albany Historic Carousel.
Includes 25 ride tickets
($50 value)
Salem Riverfront Carousel two 18 ride punch cards
$5
Salem's Riverfront Carousel is a handcrafted, old-world style carousel located in downtown Salem, Oregon, at Riverfront Park. The carousel offers a unique experience with a beautiful, operational ride, a gift shop with unique items, and party and event packages. Includes two 18 ride punch cards ($60 value)
Camp Dakota Paintball or Gellyball Party
$5
Paintball or Gellyball Party for up to 6 People AND
One (1) 2-topping pizza at Camp Dakota-Camping and Adventures
This gift certificate includes the following:
All necessary rental equipment including a semi-automatic paintball marker or gellyball blaster and face shield;
Unlimited CO2/Air refills or battery packs;
Unlimited access to Camp Dakota’s paintball field or Gellyball field; and
One (1) 2-topping large pizza
($170 value)
Valley Rock Gym two 5 punch climbing card
$5
Go rock climbing at Valley Rock Gym in Corvallis. "Our goal is to create a space where people of all ages, identities and abilities can come to socialize, learn, move and grow - as climbers and as individuals."
Includes two 5 punch cards: each punch is good for a whole day of climbing!
($90 value)5
Garden basket with hanging flower basket
$5
Start the season right with this garden basket!
Includes:
-Large galvanized bucket
-Hanging flower basket
-"The Garden is my Happy Place" Sign
-Froggy yard ornament
-Tomato cage
-11 assorted vegetable and flower seed packets
-3 garden tools
-20 plant markers
-1.5 cubic feet of garden soil
-Seed starting Jiffy Strips
Summer Fun at YMCA
$5
Family fun basket! Includes:
-YMCA membership for 3 months OR 1 youth sports registration fee waiver
-1 beach towel
-2 Summer tumblers
-lemon garland decor
-Summer Chillin sign
-silicone ice cube tray
-2 silly straws
Sour dough starter kit
$5
Sourdough starter basket
Includes:
-Premium Sourdough starter kit
_"Artisan Sourdough Made Simple" cookbook
-Linen Bread bag and bowl cover
-Wooden cutting board
-Bread knife
-Certificate for fresh sourdough starter
Snack pack + Outback certificate
$5
Includes:
-$15 Outback Steakhouse Certificate
-1 bottle of Corona
-2 bottles of coca cola
-1 can of White Claw
- 1 box of popcorn + flavor shaker
-4 candies
Dog Grooming and toy baskets
$5
Dog Grooming kit includes:
-Doggy Dreams Grooming certificate for $100
-4 dog toys
-potty bags
Wine and snack basket
$5
Includes:
-1 bottle of Willamette Valley Vineyard Riesling
-1 bottle of Willamette Valley Vineyard Rose of Pinot Noir
-1 bottle of Erath Pinot Noir
-1 bag of Thatcher's Popcorn
-Stacy's Pita Thins
-Funky Chunky Peanut Butter Cups
-Carr's Crackers
-Wicker basket
Includes:
-$25 gift certificate to family ownedCindy Lou’s BBQ here in Monmouth
-Char-Broil 3 piece topper set
-Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce
-1 can Hop Valley IPA
-Holy VooDoo Seasoning
-3 piece Grilling Tool Set
-BBQ Cleaning brush
-Wicker basket
Honeycomb Salon hair care basket #1
$5
Includes:
-Pureology Shampoo
-Pureology Conditioner
-Pureology Color Fanatic leave-in spray
-Soy Candle - Amber and Moss
-DayDream Embroidery Kit
Includes:
-$20 Gift Certificate to Second Chance Books
-Eola Hills Sparkling Pinot Rose
-Soy Stress Relief Candle
-Couroc Wine And Cheese Plate
-2 puzzles
-Turmeric Ginger Tea
-Rainforest Crisp Crackers
-Apple and Rose Face Powder and Lip Balm
-Dark chocolate raspberry bar
-a la Maison Honeysuckle hand cream
-Wicker basket
Dry Town basket
$5
Includes:
-$50 Gift Certificate to Dry Town
-Dry Town hat
-Dry Town shirt - size XL
-Dry Town Sweatshirt - size large
-cocktail shaker set
Hair care basket #3
$5
Includes:
-Loma Shampoo
-Loma Conditioner
-Olaplex leave-in conditioner
-Starbucks Tumbler
-2 bottles of Royal Treatment - Chi - leave-in hair treatment
Cat basket
$5
Includes
-1 free exam and nail trim at liberty animal hospital
-$20 gift card to Nature’s Pet
-8 cans cat food
-two cat bowls
-organic pet grass kit
-assorted cat treats and toy
-white quarter zip paw print sweatshirt
Dog basket
$5
Includes
-1 free exam and nail trim at liberty animal hospital
-$20 gift card to Nature’s Pet
-DJ Doggo Puzzle Feeder
-two dog bowls
-Assorted dog toys and treats
-1 bag Hills dental care dog food
-1 paw print hoodie
Chaos Coordinator basket
$5
Includes:
Chaos coordinator mug, chaos creator mug, 2 gift certificates for Figaro's ($14.99 each), 7 Pete the Cat board books, Tiny T Rex and the Impossible Hug book, Hiya Chocolate flavor kids superfoods drink mix, and stacking number puzzle
Starbucks Tumbler basket #1
$5
Includes 3 large tumblers, Monin Roasted Hazelnut Syrup with pump, and $5 Dutch Bros Gift Card.
Starbucks Tumbler basket #2
$5
Includes 2 large tumblers, one travel mug, Monin French Vanilla Syrup with pump, and $5 Dutch Bros Gift Card.
Starbucks Tumbler basket #3
$5
Includes two large tumblers, one travel mug, Monin French Vanilla Syrup with pump, and $5 Dutch Bros Gift Card.
Starbucks Tumbler basket #4
$5
One large Starbucks tumbler, two Starbucks travel mugs, Monin Salted Caramel Syrup with pump, and $5 Dutch Bros Gift Card.
Stump town coffee and Starbucks tumbler set
$5
3 bags Stumptown coffee, 3 Starbucks cups, 1 bottle Monin salted caramel syrup with pump, 1 bottle Monin Roasted Hazelnut syrup with pump, and $5 Dutch Bros Gift Card.
Wine Country Gift Basket
$5
Includes assorted crackers, popcorn, candies, and cookies within a fashionable basket! Wine includes one bottle Italia Roscato Rosso Dolce Sweet Red, one bottle of Frissé Sparking Rosé Sangria, one bottle of Italia Roscato Rosso Dolce Sweet Red Gold.
Hawaiian treat basket and $20 Maui Melts Gift Certificate
$5
Includes raw Hawaiian honey, ube smoked sea salt, dried mango, Lion French roast coffee, poke mix, caramel sea salt Onomea chocolate, macadamia blossom Honua honey sticks, box of Hawaiian host chocolates. Also includes $20 certificate to Maui Melts.
Art basket
$5
Includes 4 canvases, sketch book, crayons and markers, 5 assorted color sharpies, pens, 9 bottles acrylic paint, paint palette, collapsible paint brush cup, stencils, 4 jars silly scents dough, two wood signs for painting.
Self-Care basket
$5
Includes Olaplex Shampoo and conditioner, 2 Bioaqua face masks, Spoiled Child conditioning tinted lip balm and spa headband, beaded stone bracelet
Chicken basket
$5
Make your chicken flock happy! Includes:
-impeckables chicken waterer
-Variety of chicken toys - swing, bridge, xylophone, disco ball, mirror with bells
-happy hoppers chicken treats
-2 treat dispensers
-4 chicken kitchen towels
-chicken mug
-5 gallon bucket
Game Night Basket
$5
Everything you need for family game night! Includes:
2 certificates for a large 2 topping pizza
Sequence for kids,
Rack-o game,
Spoons game,
Farkle,
Pass the Pigs,
Zingo,
Assorted candy, and
5 popcorn buckets with Popcorn
Dallas Aquatic Center
$5
Take a dip in one of Dallas Aquatic Center's 5 pools! Includes 10 swim passes ($68 value)
Roth's $100 gift card
$5
Enter to win $100 to shop at Roth's!
2 winners will be drawn
The Dance and Fitness Studio Dance Lessons
$5
Learn to dance at The Dance and Fitness Studio in Monmouth. Includes month of free dance lessons ($60 value)
Sundew Tattoo Gift Certificate for one hour of tattooing
$5
With this certificate, you will receive one hour of free tattooing ($150 value)
Enchanted Forest 4 admission tickets
$5
Includes 4 tickets to Enchanted Forest, Oregon's fairy tale theme park ($116 value)
Wild Waves Theme and Water Park 2 admission Tickets
$5
Includes admission for 2 to Wild Waves. With water slides, pools, and roller coasters, there is something for everyone! ($144 value)
Softstar Shoes $50 gift certificate
$5
Softstar Shoes handcrafts leather shoes in Philomath, Oregon. You can order online or visit their store. ($50 value)
Bullwinkle's Arcade Cards and Pizza
$5
Includes 2 $20 arcade cards and a large one topping pizza ($66 value)
The Rock Boxx Climbing Gym climbing passes
$5
Includes 3 climbing day passes to The Rock Boxx Indoor Climbing Gym in Salem, Oregon ($57 value)
Columbia River Maritime Museum
$5
Climb aboard the floating lighthouse or the lightship Columbia, see Coast Guard rescues, learn about the maritime culture of Indigenous Northwest peoples, and understand why our mighty Columbia River Bar is called the Graveyard of the Pacific.
Includes 4 tickets to Columbia River Maritime Museum in Astoria, Oregon ($72 value)
Oregon Coast Aquarium tickets
$5
Includes 2 tickets to Oregon Coast Aquarium ($60 value)
Gilbert House Children's Museum Tickets
$5
The Gilbert House has been entertaining and educating children since 1989. Children can have hours of fun exploring the 20 hands on exhibits. Includes 4 tickets ($56 value)
Monmouth Fitness Club Membership
$5
Includes a one month membership to Monmouth Fitness Club. ($70 value)
Two winners will be drawn
Extreme Velocity Laser Tag and Paintball
$5
Extreme Velocity is an indoor playing field for Paintball, Airsoft, and Laser Tag. They serve first time players all the way through experienced enthusiasts.
Includes One game of Laser Tag for 5, all ages welcome, and Paintball entry for 5 ages 10 and up.
($175 value)
Experiment PDX
$5
Combine the best of science, art, and curiosity at our interactive science museum and open crafting station!
Includes admission for 4 and a gift bag with a postcard, and small toys
Family Time Basket
$5
Includes
-$25 gift certificate to Ovenbird Bakery
-two books
-Smug Owls riddle game
-deck of gardening activity cards
-nursery rhyme game
-First 100 Words activity
-Science trick cards
-assorted candy and popcorn
Panther Kids Wrestling Basket
$5
Includes
-Panther Kids Wrestling Voucher
-wrestling unitard, size xs
-panther sweatpants, size s
-panther t shirt, size xs
Houseplant Basket
$5
Includes
-$25 gift card to Bimart
-spider plant
-peace lily
-potting soil
-shovel
-watering can
Custom made lawn ornament by Rose Recycles
$5
Display this beautiful custom-made lawn ornament at your home! Made local by Rose Recycles. This ornament is a solar powered light-up ornament that will certainly draw attention in your neighborhood.
Wooden lawn dice
$5
Enjoy these giant wooden lawn dice straight from New Zealand! These dice and Yahtzee set will sure to be a hit at your next family gathering. Valued at $40.
Pink Hair Basket
$5
Basket includes:
Keratin and argan shampoo and conditioner set
Batiste dry shampoo
Shower loofah
Spa headband
Baby basket
$5
Baby basket includes:
Huggies, size 5
Simply Lind diapers, size 1
MyBaby soothing machine
Baby socks
Baby shoes
Pacifiers
Good night Moon book
Valley Strength And Weightlifting
$5
Train with Ms Sarah! 1 month of personal strength and conditioning training!
Independence Cinema Tickets
$5
Includes 4 tickets to Independence Cinema!
($52 value)
Museum of Natural and Cultural History
$5
Includes
One year family membership to the Museum of Natural and Cultural History in Eugene. A membership grants free entry to the museum, as well as reciprocal benefits at more than 300 museums worldwide through the Association of Science-Technology Centers (ASTC) Travel Passport program
Camp Chair and Two thermoflask set
$5
Enjoy the outdoors this summer with foldable camp chairs, table and two thermoflask water bottles
Facial Gift Certificate
$5
Includes a gift certificate for a facial from Pampered Skin Co LLC
($120 value)
