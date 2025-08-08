2025 Annual Taste of Lower Price Hill Fall Festival

General admission is free, so you can join the fun and learn how your support helps us grow.
Secure a non-profit organization table at the Taste of Lower Price Hill event to promote your organization and resources.
Secure a partnership table at the Taste of Lower Price Hill event to promote your business.
Your name or business name listed on our event website and in the event program.
All benefits of the Harvest Helper tier, plus your logo displayed on a sponsorship "leaf" at the event.
All benefits of the Community Cultivator tier, plus a special thank-you mention during our awards ceremony.
All benefits of the Food Forwarder tier, plus prominent logo placement on event banners and social media promotions.
All benefits of the Sustaining Supporter tier, plus your company representative will have the opportunity to speak at the event, and the event will be branded as "Taste of Lower Price Hill presented by [Your Company Name]".
