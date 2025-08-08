2025 Annual Taste of Lower Price Hill Fall Festival

734 State Ave

Cincinnati, OH 45204, USA

FREE General Event Admission
free

General admission is free, so you can join the fun and learn how your support helps us grow.

Non-Profit Organization Vendor Ticket
free

Secure a non-profit organization table at the Taste of Lower Price Hill event to promote your organization and resources.

Business Vendor Ticket
$25

Secure a partnership table at the Taste of Lower Price Hill event to promote your business.

The Harvest Helper
$100

Your name or business name listed on our event website and in the event program.


The Community Cultivator
$250

All benefits of the Harvest Helper tier, plus your logo displayed on a sponsorship "leaf" at the event.


The Food Forwarder
$500

All benefits of the Community Cultivator tier, plus a special thank-you mention during our awards ceremony.


The Sustaining Supporter
$1,000

All benefits of the Food Forwarder tier, plus prominent logo placement on event banners and social media promotions.


The Cornerstone Contributor
$5,000

All benefits of the Sustaining Supporter tier, plus your company representative will have the opportunity to speak at the event, and the event will be branded as "Taste of Lower Price Hill presented by [Your Company Name]".

