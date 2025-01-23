2025 Annual Women's Empowerment Summit

This type of ticket is a standard ticket that grants access to the main event.
This type of ticket is a standard ticket that grants access to the main event.
Strength in Sisterhood
$45
This type of ticket would typically include admission for two people at a bundled price.
This type of ticket would typically include admission for two people at a bundled price.
Exclusive VIP Table Package
$160
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Experience the summit in ultimate style and comfort with our Exclusive VIP Table Package.
The table seats 8.
What’s Included:
Upfront Seating:
Your reserved table will be placed in a prime location near the stage for the best views and access to the action.
Upgraded Swag Bags:
Each guest at your table will receive an exclusive swag bag filled with premium items curated for our VIP attendees.
Summit T-Shirt:
Celebrate the event with a custom-designed summit t-shirt, included for each guest at your table.
Personal Dedicated Mimosa Server:
Enjoy the luxury of personalized service with a dedicated mimosa server to ensure your glasses stay full throughout the event.
Exclusive Photo Opportunity:
Capture the moment with a professional group photo taken with the summit's host and number 1 bestselling author.
Priority Event Check-In:
Skip the lines with exclusive early check-in access for you and your table guests.
VIP Recognition:
Your table will be recognized during the event, ensuring you feel celebrated as a valued VIP attendee.
Customized Table Décor:
Your table will feature personalized and elegant décor, ensuring a unique and memorable setting for you and your guests.
Experience the summit in ultimate style and comfort with our Exclusive VIP Table Package.
The table seats 8.
What’s Included:
Upfront Seating:
Your reserved table will be placed in a prime location near the stage for the best views and access to the action.
Upgraded Swag Bags:
Each guest at your table will receive an exclusive swag bag filled with premium items curated for our VIP attendees.
Summit T-Shirt:
Celebrate the event with a custom-designed summit t-shirt, included for each guest at your table.
Personal Dedicated Mimosa Server:
Enjoy the luxury of personalized service with a dedicated mimosa server to ensure your glasses stay full throughout the event.
Exclusive Photo Opportunity:
Capture the moment with a professional group photo taken with the summit's host and number 1 bestselling author.
Priority Event Check-In:
Skip the lines with exclusive early check-in access for you and your table guests.
VIP Recognition:
Your table will be recognized during the event, ensuring you feel celebrated as a valued VIP attendee.
Customized Table Décor:
Your table will feature personalized and elegant décor, ensuring a unique and memorable setting for you and your guests.
Full Page Ad – Justice for Wives Foundation Program Book
$100
A Full Page Ad in the Justice for Wives Foundation Program Book provides businesses, organizations, or individuals with an exclusive opportunity to showcase their brand, message, or support in a highly visible and impactful way.
This ad spans an entire page of the program book, ensuring maximum exposure to event attendees. It is ideal for:
Promoting your products or services.
Sharing a personalized message of support for the foundation.
Highlighting your sponsorship or partnership with the event.
Celebrating the empowerment of women and the foundation’s mission.
By placing a full-page ad, you’ll not only reach a targeted audience of empowered and engaged individuals but also demonstrate your commitment to uplifting women and supporting meaningful change.
A Full Page Ad in the Justice for Wives Foundation Program Book provides businesses, organizations, or individuals with an exclusive opportunity to showcase their brand, message, or support in a highly visible and impactful way.
This ad spans an entire page of the program book, ensuring maximum exposure to event attendees. It is ideal for:
Promoting your products or services.
Sharing a personalized message of support for the foundation.
Highlighting your sponsorship or partnership with the event.
Celebrating the empowerment of women and the foundation’s mission.
By placing a full-page ad, you’ll not only reach a targeted audience of empowered and engaged individuals but also demonstrate your commitment to uplifting women and supporting meaningful change.
Half Page Ad – Justice for Wives Foundation Program Book
$50
A Half Page Ad in the Justice for Wives Foundation Program Book offers a cost-effective yet impactful way for businesses, organizations, or individuals to showcase their message or support during the event.
This ad occupies half a page of the program book, providing a prominent space to:
Highlight your brand, product, or services.
Share a supportive message for the foundation and its mission.
Promote your business to a targeted audience of engaged and empowered individuals.
A Half Page Ad ensures your message is seen by event attendees while allowing you to align with the foundation's mission of empowering women and fostering meaningful change.
A Half Page Ad in the Justice for Wives Foundation Program Book offers a cost-effective yet impactful way for businesses, organizations, or individuals to showcase their message or support during the event.
This ad occupies half a page of the program book, providing a prominent space to:
Highlight your brand, product, or services.
Share a supportive message for the foundation and its mission.
Promote your business to a targeted audience of engaged and empowered individuals.
A Half Page Ad ensures your message is seen by event attendees while allowing you to align with the foundation's mission of empowering women and fostering meaningful change.
Business Card Size Ad – Justice for Wives Foundation Program
$25
A Business Card Size Ad in the Justice for Wives Foundation Program Book is a compact and affordable advertising option for businesses, organizations, or individuals looking to show their support or promote their services during the event.
This ad is the size of a standard business card, making it perfect for:
Sharing your contact information and services.
Displaying a concise message of support for the foundation.
Reaching a targeted audience in a professional and economical way.
It’s an excellent way to gain visibility while contributing to the foundation’s mission of empowering women and fostering positive change.
A Business Card Size Ad in the Justice for Wives Foundation Program Book is a compact and affordable advertising option for businesses, organizations, or individuals looking to show their support or promote their services during the event.
This ad is the size of a standard business card, making it perfect for:
Sharing your contact information and services.
Displaying a concise message of support for the foundation.
Reaching a targeted audience in a professional and economical way.
It’s an excellent way to gain visibility while contributing to the foundation’s mission of empowering women and fostering positive change.
Community Resource Table Vendor
$25
One 6-foot table and two chairs
Ideal for organizations offering free community resources
A great way to connect with attendees and provide valuable services
One 6-foot table and two chairs
Ideal for organizations offering free community resources
A great way to connect with attendees and provide valuable services
Small Business Vendor Table
$75
A Small Business Vendor Table provides entrepreneurs and small business owners with the opportunity to showcase their products or services to a captive and engaged audience during the Justice for Wives Foundation event.
What’s Included:
Exhibit Space:
A dedicated 6-foot table and 2 chairs to professionally display your offerings and connect directly with attendees.
Event Visibility:
Gain exposure to a targeted audience of motivated, empowered individuals.
Networking Opportunities:
Build relationships with attendees, other vendors, and community leaders.
Marketing Benefits:
Highlight your business in a high-traffic area while aligning with the foundation’s mission.
This is an ideal platform for small businesses to increase brand awareness, generate leads, and contribute to a meaningful cause by supporting the empowerment of women.
Please Note:
Food vendors are NOT permitted at this event.
We appreciate your cooperation and understanding. Thank you! 💜✨
A Small Business Vendor Table provides entrepreneurs and small business owners with the opportunity to showcase their products or services to a captive and engaged audience during the Justice for Wives Foundation event.
What’s Included:
Exhibit Space:
A dedicated 6-foot table and 2 chairs to professionally display your offerings and connect directly with attendees.
Event Visibility:
Gain exposure to a targeted audience of motivated, empowered individuals.
Networking Opportunities:
Build relationships with attendees, other vendors, and community leaders.
Marketing Benefits:
Highlight your business in a high-traffic area while aligning with the foundation’s mission.
This is an ideal platform for small businesses to increase brand awareness, generate leads, and contribute to a meaningful cause by supporting the empowerment of women.
Please Note:
Food vendors are NOT permitted at this event.
We appreciate your cooperation and understanding. Thank you! 💜✨
Corporate Vendor Tables
$150
The Corporate Vendor Table package is designed for businesses looking to make a significant impact and showcase their products or services in a professional and highly visible setting at the Justice for Wives Foundation event.
What’s Included:
Premium Exhibit Space:
Two 6-foot tables and four chairs to create a spacious, professional, and engaging display for your brand.
Enhanced Event Visibility:
Prime placement at the event for maximum exposure to a targeted audience of empowered and motivated individuals.
Networking Opportunities:
Build meaningful connections with attendees, other vendors, and community leaders.
Marketing Benefits:
Stand out as a corporate partner while aligning your brand with the foundation’s mission of empowering women and driving positive change.
This package is perfect for corporations and larger organizations looking to expand their reach, increase visibility, and contribute to a powerful cause.
Please Note:
Food vendors are NOT permitted at this event.
We appreciate your cooperation and understanding. Thank you! 💜✨
The Corporate Vendor Table package is designed for businesses looking to make a significant impact and showcase their products or services in a professional and highly visible setting at the Justice for Wives Foundation event.
What’s Included:
Premium Exhibit Space:
Two 6-foot tables and four chairs to create a spacious, professional, and engaging display for your brand.
Enhanced Event Visibility:
Prime placement at the event for maximum exposure to a targeted audience of empowered and motivated individuals.
Networking Opportunities:
Build meaningful connections with attendees, other vendors, and community leaders.
Marketing Benefits:
Stand out as a corporate partner while aligning your brand with the foundation’s mission of empowering women and driving positive change.
This package is perfect for corporations and larger organizations looking to expand their reach, increase visibility, and contribute to a powerful cause.
Please Note:
Food vendors are NOT permitted at this event.
We appreciate your cooperation and understanding. Thank you! 💜✨
Add a donation for Justice For Wives Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!