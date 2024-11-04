2025 Annual WOW Fundraising Gala

Step into an evening of wonder, inspiration, and unity with a General Admission Ticket to the WOW Gala 2024! Join us on June 28th for an immersive experience that celebrates culture, inclusion, and the incredible vision of Infinite Connection Foundation Inc. Your ticket grants you access to an unforgettable night filled with world-class entertainment, live music, and interactive installations inspired by our mission to create a sensory-friendly theme park for children with autism. Explore cultural themes and sensory-friendly spaces as you connect with others who share a passion for community and inclusivity. General Admission Includes: Access to the gala’s main event space with captivating performances and art installations A seat at the inspiring "Around the World" dining experience, with globally-inspired, sensory-friendly cuisine Opportunities to participate in live auctions and raffles, supporting our mission to build the first autism-friendly theme park The chance to be a part of history, helping us lay the foundation for a brighter, more inclusive future Be part of something truly transformative. With your ticket, you’re not only enjoying an evening of elegance and entertainment—you’re making a meaningful impact. Join us in making the WOW Gala 2024 a night to remember!

