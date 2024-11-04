2025 Annual WOW Fundraising Gala

Step into an evening of wonder, inspiration, and unity with a General Admission Ticket to the WOW Gala 2024! Join us on June 28th for an immersive experience that celebrates culture, inclusion, and the incredible vision of Infinite Connection Foundation Inc.
Your ticket grants you access to an unforgettable night filled with world-class entertainment, live music, and interactive installations inspired by our mission to create a sensory-friendly theme park for children with autism. Explore cultural themes and sensory-friendly spaces as you connect with others who share a passion for community and inclusivity.
General Admission Includes:
Access to the gala’s main event space with captivating performances and art installations
A seat at the inspiring "Around the World" dining experience, with globally-inspired, sensory-friendly cuisine
Opportunities to participate in live auctions and raffles, supporting our mission to build the first autism-friendly theme park
The chance to be a part of history, helping us lay the foundation for a brighter, more inclusive future
Be part of something truly transformative. With your ticket, you’re not only enjoying an evening of elegance and entertainment—you’re making a meaningful impact. Join us in making the WOW Gala 2024 a night to remember!
Community Partner
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Recognition as a Community Partner on the event website and program.
Acknowledgment in social media posts leading up to the event.
Invitation to networking opportunities with other sponsors at the event.
Tickets: Two complimentary tickets to the event.
Inclusion Supporter
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
All benefits of the Community Partner package
Logo prominently featured on all project marketing materials, including website and social media.
Recognition as an Inclusion Supporter in press releases and media coverage.
Invitation to exclusive project events.
Four complimentary tickets to the event.
Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
All benefits of the Inclusion Supporter package
Prominent logo placement on the event website, program, and digital marketing materials.
Mention in press releases and select media coverage.
Recognition during the event program and on onsite signage.
Dedicated social media spotlight post.
Tickets: Six complimentary tickets to the WOW Gala event or one bowling team entry (up to six participants).
Empowerment Partner
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
All benefits of the Presenting Sponsor package
Exclusive naming rights for a designated area within the sanctuary, ensuring prominent visibility.
Prominent Branding: Medium logo placement on event materials, signage, and the event website.
Custom Acknowledgment: Recognition during the event program, including a special mention from the host.
Personalized partnership opportunities aligned with your brand's objectives.
Eight complimentary tickets to the event.
Transformative Sponsor
$50,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
All benefits of the Empowerment Partner package
Large logo placement on all event marketing materials.
Speaking opportunity at the event.
Priority seating at the WOW Gala or premium bowling lane for up to 10 participants.
Featured article or interview in the event newsletter or blog.
Collaboration on custom promotional campaigns.
Tickets: Ten complimentary tickets or one VIP bowling team entry (up to 10 participants).
Community Champion
$100,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets
All benefits of the Transformative Sponsor package.
VIP Access and Seating
Logo prominently featured on all project marketing materials, including website and social media.
Recognition as an Inclusion Supporter in press releases and media coverage.
Invitation to exclusive project events.
Twelve complimentary tickets to the event.
Visionary Sponsor
$250,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets
All benefits from Community Sponsor, plus:
Exclusive sponsor category rights (e.g., "Official Technology Partner" or "Premier Inclusion Partner").
Dedicated press release and recognition as a top-tier sponsor.
Private tour of the theme park project site with ICF leadership.
Collaboration on a custom co-branded marketing campaign showcasing partnership impact.
Tickets: Twenty complimentary tickets split across events or three VIP bowling teams (up to 20 participants).
Lifelong Learning Benefactor
$500,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 30 tickets
All benefits of the Visionary package.
Logo recognition on park signage and collateral materials.
Discounted tickets for your team and their families.
Opportunity to participate in select park events and activities.
Listing on our website as a valued sponsor.
Exclusive naming rights for a major attraction or area within the sanctuary, ensuring prominent recognition.
Enhanced VIP access and hospitality for your team at project events and park hotels.
Opportunity to host customized sensory experiences or cultural events within the sanctuary.
Thirty complimentary tickets to the event.
Sanctuary Steward
$1,000,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 32 tickets
All benefits of the Lifelong Learning Benefactor package.
Title sponsorship of the sanctuary project with prominent logo placement on all marketing materials.
Extensive media coverage and press opportunities highlighting your leadership role.
Invitation to participate in long-term strategic planning discussions.
Recognition as a Sanctuary Steward in perpetuity, symbolizing your commitment to the project's mission.
Top Pick on Entire major attraction or program (i.e all of Italy)
Thirty-two complimentary tickets to the event.
