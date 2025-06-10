2025 APALA Literature Awards Banquet Sponsorship (Local Businesses)

Includes: Incorporation into a public, Philadelphia-specific Google map of APALA supporters; Distribution of optional coupon or discount code to encourage foot traffic to your business; Your logo on promotional materials and social media before the event; Public acknowledgement at the event (partial slide)

Includes: Incorporation into a public, Philadelphia-specific Google map of APALA supporters; Distribution of optional coupon or discount code to encourage foot traffic to your business; Your logo on promotional materials and social media before the event; Public acknowledgement at the event (partial slide)

seeMoreDetailsMobile