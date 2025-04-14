Bridgeville Apple Scrapple Festival Inc
2025 Apple Scrapple Food Court
311 Market St
Bridgeville, DE 19933, USA
BBQ Chicken
$275
add
BBQ Beef
$275
add
BBQ Pork
$275
add
Hot Dogs
$200
add
Oyster Sandwich
$275
add
Crab Cakes
$275
add
Fish
$275
add
Scrapple Sandwich
$250
add
Pizza
$250
add
Seafood Items
$275
add
Sausages
$250
add
Cheese Steak
$250
add
Sandwich/Wraps
$250
add
Soups or Salads
$200
add
Wings
$225
add
French Fries
$250
add
Lemonade
$150
add
Popcorn
$150
add
Candies
$150
add
Snow Cones
$150
add
Coffees
$150
add
Iced Tea
$150
add
Apple Dumplings/Pies
$200
add
Ice Cream
$175
add
Frozen Desserts
$175
add
Blooming Onion
$150
add
Peanuts
$150
add
Cotton Candy
$150
add
Pretzels
$150
add
Fruit Drinks
$150
add
Frozen Custard
$175
add
Electric
$75
add
Other
free
If there is an item you wish to sell that isn't listed, you will be invoiced for the agreed upon price. Please select this item and email your menu to
[email protected]
.
If there is an item you wish to sell that isn't listed, you will be invoiced for the agreed upon price. Please select this item and email your menu to
[email protected]
.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout