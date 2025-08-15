2025 Arc of Laramie County Christmas Party

1400 E College Dr

Cheyenne, WY 82007, USA

Arc Member Rate
$25

Membership Requirements & Policies


This ticket is exclusively for members in good standing. All memberships will be verified prior to the event. If your membership is not current, you will need to pay the difference, or your ticket may be cancelled.


Accessibility Gifts

Complimentary gifts are provided for attendees with disabilities. When transferring tickets, only the person attending the event will receive the gift.


Refund Policy

All tickets are non-refundable.

Non-Member Rate
$30

This ticket is for non-members


Accessibility Gifts

Complimentary gifts are provided for attendees with disabilities. When transferring tickets, only the person attending the event will receive the gift.


Refund Policy

All tickets are non-refundable.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing