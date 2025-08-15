2025 Arc of Laramie County Christmas Party

Membership Requirements & Policies
This ticket is exclusively for members in good standing. All memberships will be verified prior to the event. If your membership is not current, you will need to pay the difference, or your ticket may be cancelled.
Accessibility Gifts
Complimentary gifts are provided for attendees with disabilities. When transferring tickets, only the person attending the event will receive the gift.
Refund Policy
All tickets are non-refundable.
This ticket is for non-members
Accessibility Gifts
Complimentary gifts are provided for attendees with disabilities. When transferring tickets, only the person attending the event will receive the gift.
Refund Policy
All tickets are non-refundable.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing