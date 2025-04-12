2025 Area Schools and Quartet Workshop

Oregon/SW Washington
$25

July 19, 2025, 9am-5pm, Northcrest Community Church, 5602 E Mill Plain, Vancouver, WA. Hosted by NW Harmony Chorus.

Idaho/Eastern Washington
$25

August 9, 2025, 9am-5pm, First United Methodist Church, 322 East Third St., Moscow, ID. Hosted by Inland Harmony Chorus

Western Washington/Alaska
$25

August 23, 2025, 9am-5pm, Luther Memorial Church, 13047 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA. Hosted by Sound Harmony Chorus.

Montana
$25

October 4, 2025, 9am-4pm, First Christian Church, 2701 South Russell, Missoula, MT. Hosted by Five Valley Chorus.

Quartet Workshop - Full Quartet
$140

August 22, 2025, 1pm-9pm, Luther Memorial Church, 13047 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA. Hosted by Ovation.

Quartet Workshop - Individual
$35

August 22, 2025, 1pm-9pm, Luther Memorial Church, 13047 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA. Hosted by Ovation.

