Arlington Community Culture
2025 ArlCC Summer Basketball Pickup - 5th/6th Grade
200 S Carlin Springs Rd
Arlington, VA 22204, USA
Basketball Pickup
$90
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. 8 Sessions Total
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. 8 Sessions Total
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Week 1 (July 14 & 16)
$25
Week 1 session only. Ticket is for both sessions in week 1.
Week 1 session only. Ticket is for both sessions in week 1.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Week 2 (July 21 & 23)
$25
Week 2 session only. Ticket is for both sessions in week 2.
Week 2 session only. Ticket is for both sessions in week 2.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Week 3 (July 28 & 30)
$25
Week 3 session only. Ticket is for both sessions in week 3.
Week 3 session only. Ticket is for both sessions in week 3.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Week 4 (Aug 4 & 6)
$25
Week 4 session only. Ticket is for both sessions in week 4.
Week 4 session only. Ticket is for both sessions in week 4.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout