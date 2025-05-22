eventClosed

2025 Arlington Juneteenth Celebration Sponsorship Packages

100 W Abram St

Arlington, TX 76010, USA

Sapphire Sponsor
$5,000
• Name listed on the screen throughout the event • Name listed in Eblast (Distribution 25,000 plus) • Announced from the stage (twice throughout the day) • Shout out on social media (FB, Instagram & Twitter) • Day of event distribution of marketing materials at the information center • 6 Come and go access passes to the air-conditioned Levitt Hospitality Suite; includes light Hors D’oeuvres • One 30-second commercial spot (provided by the Organization) on the Pavilion big screen aired twice during the event • Two (2) minutes on stage presentation to showcase your business or organization • One (1) four-man team to participate in our Golf Tournament on November 1, 2025 • Recognized as a Hole Sponsor for the Golf Tournament
Diamond Sponsor
$3,000
• Name listed on the screen throughout the event • Name listed in Eblast (Distribution 25,000 plus) • Announced from the stage (twice throughout the day) • Shout out on social media (FB, Instagram & Twitter) • Day of event distribution of marketing materials at the information center • 4 Come and go access passes to the air-conditioned Levitt Hospitality Suite; includes light Hors D’oeuvres • One 30-second commercial spot (provided by the Organization) on the Pavilion big screen aired once during the event
Platinum Sponsor
$1,500
• Name listed on the screen throughout the event • Name listed in Eblast (Distribution 25,000 plus) • Announced from the stage (twice throughout the day) • Shout out on social media via FB, Instagram & Twitter • Day of event distribution of marketing materials at the information center • 2 Come and go access passes to the air-conditioned Levitt Hospitality Suite; includes light Hors D’oeuvres
Gold Sponsor
$750
• Name listed on the screen throughout the event • Name listed in Eblast (Distribution 25,000 plus) • Announced from the stage
Silver Sponsor
$500
• 1 ad listed on the big screen for event • Name listed in Eblast (Distribution 25,000 plus)
Bronze Sponsor
$250
• Name listed on the screen throughout the event • Name listed in Eblast (Distribution 25,000 plus)

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing