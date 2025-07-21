2025 Art in the Park Auction: Paintings + Photos

Womens Resource Center

Over the Rainbow item
Over the Rainbow
$65

Starting bid

"Over the Rainbow" acrylic on canvas 16x20

Artist: Michelle Williamson

Valued at: $125

Flowered Sundress item
Flowered Sundress
$40

Starting bid

"Flowered Sundress" framed water color 15"x17

Artist: Meredith Janssen

Valued at: $80

Tidal Oasis item
Tidal Oasis
$50

Starting bid

"Tidal Oasis" framed water color 14"x17"

Artist: Meredith Janssen

Valued at: $100

Her item
Her
$225

Starting bid

"Her" oil on canvas 24" x 18"

Artist: Stacey Pilkington-Smith

Valued at: $450

Her 2024 item
Her 2024
$400

Starting bid

"Her 2024" oil on canvas 24" x 18"

Artist: Stacey Pilkington-Smith

Valued at: $800

Old Mill Seale item
Old Mill Seale
$40

Starting bid

"Old Mill Seale" framed B&W photo print 16"x13"

Artist: Jack Daulton

Valued at: $79

Peace & Love item
Peace & Love
$35

Starting bid

"Peace & Love" framed BoHo art 13" x 13"

Artist: Dave Kozischek

Valued at: $75

Mother & Daughter
$15

Starting bid

Mother & Daughter silhouette art in oval frame 10.5"x12.5"

Artist: Abigail Jimenez Ramos

Valued at: $35

Spain Painting item
Spain Painting
$200

Starting bid

"Spain Painting" oil on canvas 24" x 20"

Artist: Laura Sexton

Valued at: $400

Blue Waters item
Blue Waters
$200

Starting bid

"Blue Waters" oil on canvas 20" x 20"

Artist: Karin Koval

Valued at: $400

Blue Bird & Buds item
Blue Bird & Buds
$115

Starting bid

"Blue Bird & Buds" oil on canvas 16" round

Artist: Loretta Ivey/3 Sisters

Valued at: $225

Cactus Embroidery item
Cactus Embroidery
$55

Starting bid

"Cactus Embroidery" framed 9" x 9"

Artist: Andrea Chrem

Valued at: $110

Mushroom Blue Print
$10

Starting bid

"Mushroom Blue Print" 9" x 11" framed

Artist: IEB Art/Dria Mallard

Valued at: $25

Wonder & Bliss item
Wonder & Bliss
$20

Starting bid

Wonder & Bliss collage art framed 10"

Artist: Ginger Jones/Floodlight Artist

Valued at: $40

Go Tigers item
Go Tigers
$40

Starting bid

"Go Tigers" collage giclee print framed 15.5" x 12.5"

Artist: Maria Register

Valued at: $85

St Thomas Paradise item
St Thomas Paradise
$50

Starting bid

"St Thomas Paradise" acrylic on canvas framed 13" x 16"

Artist: Theresa McDanel

Valued at: $100

Custom Wool Felted Pet Portrait item
Custom Wool Felted Pet Portrait
$50

Starting bid

Gift Cert for handcrafted customized wool felted pet portrait framed 5x5

Artist: DeDe Starnes/Twin Knits

Valued at: $100

She item
She
$25

Starting bid

"She" mixed media/spray paint/embroidery on canvas 12x12

Artist: Emma Hamlyn

Valued at: $55

Flowers on Wood item
Flowers on Wood
$75

Starting bid

"Flowers on Wood" painted wood panel with beads 14x14

Artist: Missy Cleveland

Valued at: $150

Unole - The Windy item
Unole - The Windy
$200

Starting bid

"Unole - The Windy" acrylic on canvas framed 22-1/2x18-1/2

Artist: Rachele Salisbury

Valued at: $400

Straw Daisies Photo Print item
Straw Daisies Photo Print
$35

Starting bid

Straw Daisies photo print framed 15x12

Artist: Beverly Finney

Valued at: $75

Zinnias Photo Print item
Zinnias Photo Print
$35

Starting bid

Zinnias photo print framed 15x12

Artist: Beverly Finney

Valued at: $75

Sexy Centers #1 Photo Print item
Sexy Centers #1 Photo Print
$20

Starting bid

Sexy Centers #1 photo print framed 7x15 Yellow + Pink

Artist: Beverly Finney

Valued at: $45

Sexy Centers #2 Photo Print item
Sexy Centers #2 Photo Print
$20

Starting bid

Sexy Centers #2 photo print framed 7x15 Yellow + Green

Artist: Beverly Finney

Valued at: $45

Sexy Centers #3 Photo Print item
Sexy Centers #3 Photo Print
$20

Starting bid

Sexy Centers #3 photo print framed 7x15 Green + Pink

Artist: Beverly Finney

Valued at: $45

Sexy Centers #4 Photo Print item
Sexy Centers #4 Photo Print
$20

Starting bid

Sexy Centers #4 photo print framed 7x15 Orange + Yellow

Artist: Beverly Finney

Valued at: $45

Our Family item
Our Family
$75

Starting bid

"Our Family" Acrylic on canvas framed 16x19

Artist: Wanda Clark / Eliza Spears

Valued at: $150

Sweet Olive item
Sweet Olive
$75

Starting bid

"Sweet Olive" whimsical owl acrylic on canvas 14x11

Artist: John David Brown III

Valued at: $150

Going Deep item
Going Deep
$175

Starting bid

"Going Deep" Woman in thought canvas 12x24

Artist: Carol Turner

Valued at: $350

Virginia Creeper item
Virginia Creeper
$65

Starting bid

"Virginia Creeper" framed mono-print, 12x15

Artist: Dorothy Storey

Valued at: $125

Nature's Lace item
Nature's Lace
$50

Starting bid

"Nature's Lace" mixed acrylic on canvas, 10x10

Artist: Dorothy Storey

Valued at: $125

Vase of Flowers item
Vase of Flowers
$35

Starting bid

"Vase of Flowers" mixed acrylic on canvas, 11x14

Artist: Jessie Queen

Valued at: $75

Abstract Painting item
Abstract Painting
$50

Starting bid

"Abstract Painting" oil and cold wax painting, 12x12

Artist: Amy McHugh

Valued at: $100

Happy Trail item
Happy Trail
$25

Starting bid

"Happy Trail" metal photo, 12x12

Artist: Melissa Gibson

Valued at: $50

Sunflower Bee item
Sunflower Bee
$25

Starting bid

"Sunflower Bee" metal photo, 12x12

Artist: Melissa Gibson

Valued at: $50

