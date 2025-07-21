2025 Art in the Park Auction: Paintings + Photos

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
"Over the Rainbow" acrylic on canvas 16x20
Artist: Michelle Williamson
Valued at: $125
Starting bid
"Flowered Sundress" framed water color 15"x17
Artist: Meredith Janssen
Valued at: $80
Starting bid
"Tidal Oasis" framed water color 14"x17"
Artist: Meredith Janssen
Valued at: $100
Starting bid
"Her" oil on canvas 24" x 18"
Artist: Stacey Pilkington-Smith
Valued at: $450
Starting bid
"Her 2024" oil on canvas 24" x 18"
Artist: Stacey Pilkington-Smith
Valued at: $800
Starting bid
"Old Mill Seale" framed B&W photo print 16"x13"
Artist: Jack Daulton
Valued at: $79
Starting bid
"Peace & Love" framed BoHo art 13" x 13"
Artist: Dave Kozischek
Valued at: $75
Starting bid
Mother & Daughter silhouette art in oval frame 10.5"x12.5"
Artist: Abigail Jimenez Ramos
Valued at: $35
Starting bid
"Spain Painting" oil on canvas 24" x 20"
Artist: Laura Sexton
Valued at: $400
Starting bid
"Blue Waters" oil on canvas 20" x 20"
Artist: Karin Koval
Valued at: $400
Starting bid
"Blue Bird & Buds" oil on canvas 16" round
Artist: Loretta Ivey/3 Sisters
Valued at: $225
Starting bid
"Cactus Embroidery" framed 9" x 9"
Artist: Andrea Chrem
Valued at: $110
Starting bid
"Mushroom Blue Print" 9" x 11" framed
Artist: IEB Art/Dria Mallard
Valued at: $25
Starting bid
Wonder & Bliss collage art framed 10"
Artist: Ginger Jones/Floodlight Artist
Valued at: $40
Starting bid
"Go Tigers" collage giclee print framed 15.5" x 12.5"
Artist: Maria Register
Valued at: $85
Starting bid
"St Thomas Paradise" acrylic on canvas framed 13" x 16"
Artist: Theresa McDanel
Valued at: $100
Starting bid
Gift Cert for handcrafted customized wool felted pet portrait framed 5x5
Artist: DeDe Starnes/Twin Knits
Valued at: $100
Starting bid
"She" mixed media/spray paint/embroidery on canvas 12x12
Artist: Emma Hamlyn
Valued at: $55
Starting bid
"Flowers on Wood" painted wood panel with beads 14x14
Artist: Missy Cleveland
Valued at: $150
Starting bid
"Unole - The Windy" acrylic on canvas framed 22-1/2x18-1/2
Artist: Rachele Salisbury
Valued at: $400
Starting bid
Straw Daisies photo print framed 15x12
Artist: Beverly Finney
Valued at: $75
Starting bid
Zinnias photo print framed 15x12
Artist: Beverly Finney
Valued at: $75
Starting bid
Sexy Centers #1 photo print framed 7x15 Yellow + Pink
Artist: Beverly Finney
Valued at: $45
Starting bid
Sexy Centers #2 photo print framed 7x15 Yellow + Green
Artist: Beverly Finney
Valued at: $45
Starting bid
Sexy Centers #3 photo print framed 7x15 Green + Pink
Artist: Beverly Finney
Valued at: $45
Starting bid
Sexy Centers #4 photo print framed 7x15 Orange + Yellow
Artist: Beverly Finney
Valued at: $45
Starting bid
"Our Family" Acrylic on canvas framed 16x19
Artist: Wanda Clark / Eliza Spears
Valued at: $150
Starting bid
"Sweet Olive" whimsical owl acrylic on canvas 14x11
Artist: John David Brown III
Valued at: $150
Starting bid
"Going Deep" Woman in thought canvas 12x24
Artist: Carol Turner
Valued at: $350
Starting bid
"Virginia Creeper" framed mono-print, 12x15
Artist: Dorothy Storey
Valued at: $125
Starting bid
"Nature's Lace" mixed acrylic on canvas, 10x10
Artist: Dorothy Storey
Valued at: $125
Starting bid
"Vase of Flowers" mixed acrylic on canvas, 11x14
Artist: Jessie Queen
Valued at: $75
Starting bid
"Abstract Painting" oil and cold wax painting, 12x12
Artist: Amy McHugh
Valued at: $100
Starting bid
"Happy Trail" metal photo, 12x12
Artist: Melissa Gibson
Valued at: $50
Starting bid
"Sunflower Bee" metal photo, 12x12
Artist: Melissa Gibson
Valued at: $50
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!